Calabrio Awarded Workforce Innovation of the Year at Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Calabrio, the workforce performance company, is proud to announce it has been awarded Workforce Innovation of the Year at the 2023 Customer Contact Week (CCW) Excellence Awards. The CCW Excellence Awards recognize the most innovative companies and top-performing executives for their extraordinary contributions to the customer contact profession. Calabrio is honored to be recognized for empowering frontline staff, unraveling complexity, and driving impact through customer experience.

Calabrio ONE seamlessly unifies workforce optimization, agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into the only enterprise-grade, true-cloud workforce performance suite. The power of Calabrio ONE supercharges employee potential, enhances customer loyalty, and boosts profitability like never before.

“At Calabrio, we’re committed to blazing a trail with solutions that elevate our customers’ business operations,” said Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Calabrio. “This distinguished accolade not only recognizes our relentless pursuit of customer-centric innovation, it also validates our long-term mission to empower contact centers as brand guardians.”

Calabrio ONE stands head and shoulders above the competition, driven by three key differentiators that redefine industry standards:

Seamless Integration of Workforce Performance Solutions: In a world where siloed data and solutions lead to operational nightmares, Calabrio takes a different path with its fully integrated suite for enhanced visibility of workforce management (WFM), quality management (QM), analytics, and data management. By unlocking the full potential of a properly integrated workforce performance suite, organizations gain unparalleled operational insights, enabling data-driven decisions that lead to achieving more and regretting less.

Agent Empowerment and Scheduling: Grant is Calabrio ONE’s AI-enabled virtual assistant who has revolutionized scheduling for agents and managers alike. Grant liberates agents from mundane tasks empowering them to maximize their time. In 2022, Grant’s assistance resulted in a staggering 23.7 years’ worth of time savings for customers. By leveraging commercial integrations with OpenAI, contact centers are finding new ways to use generative AI to maximize the agent experience and boost overall performance.

Support for Hybrid Operations: The modern workforce demands flexibility and autonomy, irrespective of organization size. Calabrio leads the charge by placing employees firmly in the driver’s seat, merging cutting-edge technology with innovative design to amplify job satisfaction and performance, regardless of location. By providing agents with the flexibility they desire, organizations enhance productivity and mitigate the risk of turnover, ultimately saving time and resources.

“We are honored to win this prestigious award. It truly shows what great collaboration and ambition can achieve. I’d like to extend my appreciation to the entire Calabrio team for empowering our success and delivering recognized innovation for contact centers around the globe,” Jones added. “The unwavering dedication, expertise, and passion of Calabrio employees is the cornerstone for providing exceptional solutions to our valued customers.”

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, empowering your contact center as a brand guardian. We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management, and personalized coaching. Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into a true-cloud, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business.

Contacts

David Salkovitz



617.779.1856



[email protected]