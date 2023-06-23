CAMICO Appoints Greg Regan to Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CAMICO, the nation’s largest CPA-owned and directed program of insurance and risk management for the accounting profession, elected Greg Regan, CPA, CFF, MBA, to the company’s board of directors on June 13, 2023.

Since 2014, Regan has served as a non-board committee member, previously on both CAMICO’s Investment Committee and CAMICO’s Risk Management Committee. Regan is the partner-in-charge of Hemming Morse’s Forensic and Financial Consulting Services Group and has testified in federal and state courts on forensic analyses including accounting investigations, economic damage analyses and shareholder disputes. He has served in multiple leadership roles with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and in 2013 was appointed to the organization’s Forensic and Valuation Services Executive Committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg to CAMICO’s Board of Directors,” said CAMICO President and CEO Ric Rosario. “With his extensive background in forensic accounting, securities litigation and leadership experience with the AICPA, Greg is a proven strategic thinker and accomplished advisor with a strong commitment to integrity and the CPA profession. His experience and expertise will be an asset to our board and members, as we continue to focus on providing the best-in-class insurance and risk management services to our policyholders.”

Regan graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and earned an MBA in finance from the University of San Francisco. He is involved with the California Society of CPAs, including recently serving as the statewide chair of the Forensic Services Section.

“I am excited and honored to be joining the CAMICO Board,” Regan said. “During my CPA career, I have come to know CAMICO as the premier provider of CPA professional liability insurance and been fortunate to have benefitted from CAMICO’s ability to provide timely expertise. The future is bright, and I plan to work with CAMICO in its continued partnership with the CPA profession.”

About CAMICO

CAMICO delivers insurance, risk management and related services to more than 8,700 CPA firms and 50,000 staff members in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1986, CAMICO is endorsed by state CPA societies and associations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Greater Washington D.C., Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. CAMICO provides Professional Liability Insurance, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other insurance products needed by CPA firms.

