Ceapro Announces Results of 2023 Shareholders’ Meeting

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that all proposed Directors were elected to serve for a one-year term at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 6, 2023 as per the following results:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against % of votes cast FOR AGAINST Geneviève Foster 30,851,273 3,202,660 90.60% 9.40% Gilles Gagnon 24,113,376 10,025,707 70.63% 29.37% Ronald W. Miller 32,520,070 1,619,013 95.26% 4.74% Ulrich Kosciessa 28,909,104 5,229,979 84.68% 15.32% William Li 30,511,065 3,628,018 89.37% 10.63%

Mr. Glenn Rourke, who provided 15 years of dedicated service as a director of the company, advised on June 5, 2023, that he was no longer standing for re-election. Therefore, his name was removed from the slate.

All other matters at the Shareholders’ meeting, namely the appointment of auditors and the approval and ratification of an amended and restated Stock Option Plan, as proposed in the Company’s information circular dated April 19, 2023, were also approved by shareholders.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions.

