Cerevance Announces Presentation at the Gordon Research Conference: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Related Motor Neuron Diseases

BOSTON, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on developing novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases using the company’s proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform, today announced plans to present a poster presentation at the upcoming Gordon Research Conference: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Related Motor Neuron Diseases, taking place in Les Diablerets, VD, Switzerland, July 2 – July 7, 2023.

Presentation details

Title: The potassium channel KCNK13 (THIK1) as a target to modulate neuroinflammation in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Overview: Cerevance’s proprietary NETSseq platform can identify novel targets from specific neuronal and glial cell types from the human brain, as illustrated by KCNK13. Cerevance’s compound, CVN293 is a novel, potent, and selective KCNK13 inhibitor that attenuates the NLRP3-dependent release of IL-1β from microglia and delays disease progression in SOD1(G39A) mice. The increase in KCNK13 in ALS tissue and the favorable drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics profile of CVN293 support its use in the treatment of ALS.

Presenter: Bernardino Ossola, PhD

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on the development of treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, prioritizing chronic neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Utilizing a large and growing collection of over 13,000 human brain tissue samples, Cerevance is generating an unprecedented level of expression and epigenetic data thereby enabling the company to identify the most promising targets for the next generation of treatments for CNS disorders.

The company utilizes its proprietary NETSseq platform and advanced machine learning techniques to uncover the gene expression profiles of select cell types to identify novel targets that are uniquely expressed in relevant circuits affected by diseases or are altered in disease states. With the information obtained from its research, combined with the expertise of its team of scientists and drug developers, Cerevance is advancing multiple therapeutics that selectively modulate the discovered targets. These treatments are progressing through clinical development, with CVN424, CVN766, and CVN293 being the furthest along in the pipeline. CVN424 is a first-in-class non-dopamine therapy that shows promise in improving both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and may also have disease-delaying effects. CVN766 is a potent antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor with high selectivity over the orexin 2 receptor and is in development for the treatment of negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia. CVN293 is a novel blocker of potassium efflux in glia, regulating the inflammasome in individuals living with ALS and Alzheimer’s disease.

By leveraging its extensive collection of brain tissue samples, employing advanced technologies, and generating actionable data, Cerevance aims to transform the lives of patients affected by CNS diseases.

Contacts

Cerevance:

Johnna Simoes, [email protected]

Media:

Andrew Mielach, [email protected], +1-646-876-5868