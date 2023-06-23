Cherokee Federal Named to Bloomberg Government’s BGOV200 List of Top Federal Contractors

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BGOV—Cherokee Federal, the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB), today announced it has been ranked on Bloomberg Government’s list of the top 200 federal contractors for the third consecutive year. Rankings for the 12th annual BGOV200 are based on fiscal year 2022 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies.





“We take great pride in being consistently acknowledged as one of the top federal contractors globally,” said Steven Bilby, president of Cherokee Federal. “We continue to stay laser-focused on solving complex challenges and delivering high-impact solutions for our government partners. This recognition truly belongs to our dedicated and talented workforce who continue to drive us forward in the federal marketplace.”

Cherokee Federal’s experienced team of more than 35 tribal owned federal contracting companies manages a large portfolio of projects for more than 60 federal clients across the globe. Whether it is national security and intelligence, information technology, health solutions, DoD logistics or humanitarian relief, the organization is committed to helping federal clients build solutions, solve complex challenges and serve America’s interests across the globe.

“The BGOV200 provides an in depth look into industry trends, and this year’s report identifies strong market performance across IT applications, complex facilities management, health care services, and management advisory services as drivers of the $43 billion increase in contract spending,” said Arielle Elliott, president of Bloomberg Government. “Bloomberg Government is committed to providing its customers, many of whom are among this year’s top 200, actionable insights regarding the nuances in federal contracting to help them grow their share of the market.”

Earlier this month, Cherokee Federal received its fifth consecutive ranking on Washington Technology’s 2023 Top 100 list.

To download a copy of the BGOV200, please visit http://onb-gov.com/JzYj50OU03H.

To learn more about Cherokee Federal, go to cherokee-federal.com.

About Cherokee Nation Businesses

Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB) is the tribally owned holding company of the largest Indian Nation in the United States. The Cherokee Nation and its businesses employ 11,000 people. CNB blends its heritage of ingenuity with modern business experience to solve complex challenges, serve clients nationwide and to remain one of the drivers of Cherokee Nation’s prosperity and stability. CNB owns companies in the consulting, health sciences, hospitality, real estate, technology, distribution and logistics, engineering, manufacturing, construction and environmental services industries. For more information, please visit https://cherokeenationbusinesses.com/ or follow CNB on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America’s greatest challenges and serves Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government’s digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

