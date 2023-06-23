Christina Expands Leadership Team, Taps Former CrowdStreet Executive

John Robertson Joins the Firm as Managing Director

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Christina, a Malibu-based real estate developer, manager, and sponsor, announces the addition of John Robertson to its leadership team. Robertson will serve as Christina’s Managing Director of Investor Relations, a fundamental role as the firm accelerates the distribution of its programmatic series of private equity real estate investment companies, Christina Real Estate Investors (“CREI”).





“John is an accomplished executive who undoubtedly holds the knowledge and talent to support our investor community made up of over 400 members,” said Lawrence N. Taylor, Founder and Chairman of Christina. “I am confident that John will contribute to Christina’s overall success by bringing fresh insights, impressive industry relationships, and decades of experience. We are proud to have him on our team.”

As Managing Director of Investor Relations, Robertson will be responsible for supporting and expanding Christina’s investor membership. He joins Christina from CrowdStreet, the largest online commercial real estate investment platform in the United States, where he holds the distinctive title of being one of the platform’s first employees. At CrowdStreet, Robertson was an integral member of its Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) division, known as CrowdStreet Advisors, and was also responsible for building its funds, REIT, and privately managed accounts businesses.

“I was drawn to Christina given the firm’s impressive track record and laser focus on the best submarkets of Los Angeles,” said John Robertson. “I am pleased to be joining such an experienced team and look forward to serving our real estate investors nationwide and ensuring that we continue to deliver the best possible results to all our members.”

Robertson’s addition to the firm comes at a pivotal moment, as Christina is currently offering qualified investors participation in two unique investment vehicles – Christina 5 Wealth Builder and Christina 5 Income Builder. Income Builder is a debt-free real estate investment company. This structure is in response to investor preference for participation in the ownership of a tax-sheltered, cash-flow-producing, real estate portfolio that is immune from the risk of leverage. Wealth Builder mirrors prior Christina Real Estate Investors vehicles which are modestly leveraged and focused on enhanced, tax-sheltered returns.

Since 2014, Christina Real Estate Investors’ programmatic series of private equity real estate investment companies have provided accredited investors with the opportunity to participate in the ownership of high-quality real estate exclusively located in the best submarkets in the Westside region of Los Angeles. By acquiring, improving, and operating diversified portfolios of investment-grade properties in Los Angeles, Christina’s primary objective is to achieve superior tax-advantaged returns and generate annual passive losses for investors seeking to offset or reduce passive income and reduce income tax.

For more information, visit christinala.com.

This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offering by Christina 5 Wealth Builder and Christina 5 Income Builder will be made only in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Private Placement Memorandums. Investment in real estate involves the risk of loss. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

About Christina

Christina is a Malibu-based real estate developer, manager, and sponsor founded in 1977. For 46+ years the firm has successfully sponsored investments in the Westside Region of Los Angeles, primarily via eight submarkets including Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Century City, Malibu, Santa Monica, Silicon Beach, West Hollywood, & Westwood. Christina, through its unique investment vehicles, provides qualified investors with the opportunity to participate in the ownership of select investment properties in these ultra-prime areas. The firm has been featured in Bloomberg, Forbes, Los Angeles Times, & Yahoo Finance. To learn more, visit ChristinaLA.com.

