CloudBees Announces DevOps World 2023

DevOps World to inspire growth and innovation through five events with sessions from industry experts.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, today announces the return of DevOps World 2023. The five-event series of events will take place September through November 2023. At the largest global gathering of DevOps practitioners, CloudBees invites developers, managers, executives, and community members to explore the ever-evolving DevOps landscape in an event series that will span the United States, United Kingdom, and Asia. Registration is open now at devopsworld.com.

This year, DevOps World will be a series of events to reach more community members, IT executives, software developers, and continuous delivery practitioners around the world. With expert-led sessions, panels, and workshops, DevOps World will provide unparalleled insights that drive innovation in the DevOps community. The conference and expo will explore modern software delivery, DevSecOps, and open source topics.

CloudBees has assembled an inspiring lineup of speakers, industry thought leaders, and experts for this year’s event, with each featuring a keynote from the contributing authors of “Investments Unlimited: A Novel About DevOps, Security, Audit Compliance, and Thriving in the Digital Age.” Speakers include:

John Willis, Founder, Botchagalupe Technologies

Andrés Vega, Vice President of Operations, North America, ControlPlane

Helen Beal, Chief Ambassador, DevOps Institute

John Rzeszotarski, VP of Platform Engineering, Dexcom

Tapabrata “Topo” Pal, Vice President, Architecture, Fidelity Investments

Bill Bensing, Field CTO, Kosli

In addition to the keynotes, attendees will hear from industry experts Autodesk, Veeam Software, vFunction, and more. Speakers will provide instruction and share insights on security and risk management, AI risks to the marketplace, managing cloud native applications, and much more. Each event will include use-case examples for DevOps in the financial, manufacturing and Industry 4.0, and software and technology industries, with key session topics including “AI Risks to the Marketplace,” “Managing Cloud Native Applications,” “Accelerating Digital Transformation in Finance,” “Moving ahead with Industry 4.0;” and more.

“With more than a decade of successful DevOps World events, CloudBees recognized the need to expand and accommodate global demand. We’re delivering local expert-led presentations, workshops, and sessions for community members to advance their skills and get ahead of the competition,” said CloudBees Chief Product Officer Shawn Ahmed. “In addition, CloudBees looks forward to introducing exciting innovations at this year’s conference that will expand on our current offerings to improve software delivery.”

DevOps World 2023 will include a tour in New York, Chicago, Silicon Valley, London, and Singapore beginning in September, with tour dates and locations as follows:

New York/New Jersey area: September 13-14 at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City

Chicago: September 27 at the Museum of Science and Industry

Silicon Valley: October 18-19 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara

Singapore: October 26 at Fairmont Singapore & SWISSÔTEL The Stamford, Singapore

London: November 29 at etc.Venues St Pauls

In addition to in-person events, select DevOps World sessions will be available online for virtual attendance. Register for DevOps World 2023 here.

