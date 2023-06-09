Corinium Presents: CDAO Indonesia

JAKARTA, Jun 9, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Join us at CDAO Indonesia 2023 to connect with the brightest minds in data and analytics, including executives, innovators, technologists, and business leaders – all with one goal in mind: to strategize and achieve data success within your organization.

Corinium’s Chief Data & Analytics Officer (CDAO) Indonesia is taking place on 26 July at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia. This event is leading the way to innovation by empowering data-driven success.

In today’s business landscape, data and analytics are critical components of success, and their importance continues to grow each year. With data being collected in unprecedented amounts, it can be a challenge for leaders to analyze it in real-time, adhere to governance and ethics, and keep pace with innovation and evolving customer expectations. At CDAO Indonesia 2023, we’ll tackle these challenges head-on, with insights and strategies from top industry experts to help you achieve data success in your organization. Don’t miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to advance your career and stay ahead of the curve!

WHAT CDAO INDONESIA 2023 WILL DELIVER:

– 25+ leading data and analytics leaders in Indonesia and the region

– International keynotes from a prominent global data leader

– 1 full-day of jam-packed content to provide clarity and best-practice

– Discover new and exciting technologies to solve your pressing challenges

– Group discussions and think tank designed to help you engage the teams and mature your systems

– Even more interaction during Cheers with Peers, VIP functions, fireside chats, panels & many more

For Further details regarding this event, visit our website: https://cdao-id.coriniumintelligence.com/

You can contact us at: [email protected]

