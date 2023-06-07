CORRECTING and REPLACING Clarify Health Launches Generative Artificial Intelligence, Clara

Innovation will accelerate insights into influenceable behaviors that reduce costs and improve outcomes.

CLARIFY HEALTH LAUNCHES GENERATIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, CLARA

Clarify Health, an innovative leader in healthcare analytics and value-based payment solutions, is thrilled to announce the closed beta launch of its revolutionary generative artificial intelligence (AI), Clara. This groundbreaking technology is set to empower healthcare delivery organizations to access insights into influenceable behavior changes that matter the most in lowering the cost and improving the quality of healthcare – at a fraction of the time it traditionally takes.

Harnessing the power of Clarify’s healthcare claims dataset, one of the most comprehensive in the U.S., Clara utilizes advanced machine learning and natural language processing to quickly deliver precise, relevant, and actionable data to healthcare professionals.

“Healthcare delivery organizations constantly strive for cost reductions, efficiencies and improved patient outcomes,” said Clarify Health Co-Founder and President Todd Gottula. “With the introduction of Clara, we’re leveraging our industry-leading data and AI capabilities to transform raw data into valuable insights with unmatched speed and precision. This will enable organizations to uncover opportunities to influence and incentivize higher-value care decisions that directly result in better care and cost for patients.”

Clara’s closed beta launch is a significant step forward in Clarify Health’s commitment to transforming healthcare through the power of data and AI. This capability offers the potential to improve healthcare delivery with more precise and speedy decision-making, leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced costs for patients and the healthcare system.

The closed beta program will provide a select group of healthcare delivery organizations with early access to Clara, offering them an unprecedented opportunity to shape its development and tailor its capabilities to their unique needs. Interested parties are encouraged to contact us at [email protected] to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

About Clarify Health

Clarify Health is an enterprise analytics and value-based payments platform company that empowers payers, providers, and life sciences companies to deliver better care, therapies, and outcomes with actionable patient journey insights. Clarify’s cloud-based business applications are built on the Clarify Atlas Platform, which maps 300M+ patient journeys to deliver 18B+ AI-powered predictions and surface insights with speed and precision. Clarify’s products illuminate actionable opportunities to drive growth, optimize networks, improve care delivery, manage population health, maximize value-based care performance, and bring therapies to market. With Clarify, healthcare organizations can leapfrog from point-solution and manual analytics to self-service, rapid generation of enterprise insights that light the path to better care and outcomes.

