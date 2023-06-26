CrowdStrike Wins Best Endpoint Security for SC Awards Europe 2023

XDR and Endpoint market leader honoured with SC Excellence Award for second consecutive year

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that the company took home top honours as the Best Endpoint Security winner in the SC Awards Europe 2023. It’s the second consecutive year CrowdStrike’s technology has been recognised as a SC Excellence Awards winner by SC Media Europe, following the company’s XDR innovation being named Best Emerging Technology for SC Awards Europe 2022. The Awards recognise products and services that stand out by exceeding customer expectations to help defeat imminent threats and sophisticated cybersecurity attacks.





Built on and powered by the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR empowers security analysts to detect, investigate and respond at the speed of today’s evolving threats by providing:

To outpace the adversary with full visibility into exactly what’s happening in the security stack, analysts can see every detail of even the most sophisticated threats with complete context to rapidly investigate threats and inform quick, confident action. Superior protection: Enriched security data with AI-powered detections curated by CrowdStrike’s experts. With intelligent alert prioritisation and integrated threat intelligence, security analysts are more informed and more productive in surfacing the most critical high-fidelity detections.

Swift containment and investigation of threats, including on-the-fly remote access to rapidly respond from anywhere in the world. Analysts can harness the power of integrated SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response) capabilities to orchestrate and automate complex and repetitive tasks, improving accuracy and efficiency at scale.

“This recognition from the SC Awards Europe reinforces CrowdStrike as the technology leader that continues to set and raise the bar in EDR and XDR in ways that protect customers, beat adversaries and stop breaches,” said Raj Rajamani, chief product officer, DICE at CrowdStrike. “We strongly believe that being the best is a state of mind, not a destination. We continue to move the industry forward with our product innovation to give customers industry best coverage across all workloads and operating systems, help to close their EDR and XDR skills gap, and automatically identify and secure their unmanaged cloud assets.”

CrowdStrike continues to be globally recognised for its world-class technology and services. Previous SC Awards recognition includes:

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritised observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

