Datametrex Engages Investor Relations Firm and Grants Options

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2023) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that subject to TSXV approval, the Company has engaged with Octagon Media Corp. (“Octagon Media“) to perform investor relations activities permit to a six (6) month agreement, signed June 9, 2023, and commencing June 12, 2023, as the Company aims to elevate its business to new heights.

The Company will leverage the expertise and reach of the Wall Street Reporter, a renowned online market news provider for a global investor base, best known as a bridge for connecting serious investors directly with the management of high-potential public companies. With a primary focus on delivering current news and market insight for investors for publicly traded companies, the Wall Street Reporter boasts an extensive audience consisting of hedge fund managers, investment advisors, and all investors alike worldwide, managing a staggering $2 trillion in capital.

(Source: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/contact/about-us/).

The Company will pay Octagon Media an aggregate $125,000 in cash and will issue 2,000,000 options exercisable at $0.08 per share for a period of one year and vest quarterly in accordance with TSXV policies. The Company recognizes the immense value of increasing investor awareness for its story and is committed to expanding its market presence. Through aggressive advertising and media campaigns, the Company aims to reach a larger audience within the investment community, ultimately driving successful outcomes for the Company’s growth and stock performance.

By joining forces with the Wall Street Reporter, the Company is poised to gain increased exposure and captivate a wider audience of investors. The Company is determined to unlock its full potential and seize the numerous growth opportunities in the AI, electric vehicles, and healthcare sectors. Management looks forward to the outcomes that this collaboration will yield.

Additionally, the Company announces the granting options through the Company’s stock option plan (the “Plan“). This program aims to incentivize and engage dedicated individuals who contribute to the Company’s growth and development.

The Company has granted a total of 31,500,000 options to directors, officers, consultants including Octagon Media, and employees of the Company, in accordance with the Plan. This initiative provides an opportunity for participants to acquire or increase their ownership interest in the Company through stock options.

The options are exercisable at a price of $0.08 per common share, expiring June 9, 2025, and offer a unique chance for eligible individuals to align their interests with the long-term success of the Company. By giving individuals a stake in the Company’s performance, the Plan encourages collaboration, dedication, and active involvement in driving the business forward. All options are subject to TSXV approval.

“We are thrilled to work with the Wall Street Reporter. This represents a significant milestone as we strive to broaden our reach and engage with a larger audience of investors. With the Wall Street Reporters’ expertise and extensive network, we are confident in achieving our goals and bringing greater value to our stakeholders,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Wall Street Reporter

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is a leading online, market news provider that brings current news and market insight to investors and gives investors direct access to CEO’s of promising, publicly-traded companies. Wall Street Reporter’s global investor audience consists primarily of hedge fund managers, investment advisors, analysts, investment bankers, and self-directed individual investors managing over $2 trillion in capital worldwide. Wall Street Reporter’s purpose is to help investors worldwide discover profitable trading and investing ideas. Notably, the Wall Street Reporter holds the distinction of being the first financial newspaper published in the United States.

To learn more about the Wall Street Reporter, please visit: www.wallstreetreporter.com

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169499