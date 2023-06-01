David Christopher Lee to Sell NFT Celebrity Portraits of Snoop Dog and Lady Gaga, Which Will Be Linked to Exclusive Interactive Opportunities

Lee’s Celebrity Portraits Will Kick Off the Launch of Illuminate, A Digital NFT Agency and Platform for Experienced Artists

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 1, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Renowned photographer David Christopher Lee announced the sale of celebrity portraits of Lady Gaga and Snoop Doggas digital collectibles on the newly launched Illuminate.art. Collectors will be able to purchase these NFTs on June 1st through Illuminate.art‘s user-friendly platform, which accepts credit card or cryptocurrency. Throughout the month of June, David Christopher Lee will be partnering with Illuminate.art to sell other celebrity portraits as NFTs. Digital collectors will have the opportunity to buy these NFTs connected to photoshoots, photography classes, and a red carpet event.





“Celebrity portraits have the power to mirror and shape our cultural zeitgeist,” said David Christopher Lee. “Selling this body of work as digital collectibles celebrates the impact of these timeless icons while also preserving these moments in pop culture history on the block chain.”

As a portrait photographer and producer, David has worked with many celebrities & major brands such as Richard Branson, Lady Gaga, Cadillac, Lexus, Qatar Airways, Aman Hotels. David’s work has been published in major magazines such as GQ, Vogue, Instyle, People, Teen, Men’s Health, Departures & many more.

The NFT collection will be connected to unique opportunities for the collector. Digital collectors can purchase a self portrait of David Christopher Lee that is tied to a photoshoot with the master photographer. Throughout the month of June, four digital collectibles of celebrities will be tied to access to four different portraiture classes taught by David Christopher Lee.

Collectors of four David Christopher Lee celebrity portraits will also receive an invite to an exclusive Hollywood red carpet celebrity event through a collaboration with Hollywood Film and Television Producer and Actress Darcy Donavan. This event is connected to multi-million-dollar films produced in conjunction with the #CryptoQueen’s own NFT Project, StarDawgs. In exchange, collectors who hold one of Darcy Donavan’s exclusive, “Director” StarDawgs NFTs will receive an hour and a half photoshoot with David Christopher Lee.

“In both of our respective projects, we offer inherently valuable NFTs backed with incredible IRL utilities. Through this partnership with Illuminate, we are showcasing NFTs that open educational, professional and personal doors,” Darcy Donavan said.

Established artists Peter Halasz, Saxon Chang, Sari Esserman, and George Mullen will also be participating in the Illuminate.art launch and will be releasing more art pieces. Klaus Moeller will also be providing access to photos in his digital archive of iconic celebrity photos.

These portraits kick off the launch of Illuminate.art. In contrast to NFT platforms that are like an Ebay or Instacart for artists, Illuminate is an executive talent management service for experienced artists who understand the significance of having a digital presence and virtual community. Illuminate works hand in hand with artists with a variety of services including social media post creation, public relations, and gallery placements. Illuminate guarantees that the physical and digital artworks complement each other and builds brand value and recognition for the artist.

Illuminate‘s software provides a smooth sales experience for the customer. Illuminate is one of the rare NFT platforms to provide customer service while also featuring a highly accessible platform for new NFT buyers including a Venly wallet upon registration. To further improve customer satisfaction and reduce a barrier to entry, Illuminate absorbs the cost of gas when minting an NFT for the customer.

Title of Work: Snoop Dogg

Description: Photoshoot with Snoop

Title of Work: Lady Gaga

Description: One of Lady Gaga’s first photoshoots. Shot at Area Nightclub in Los Angeles circa 2008.

About Illuminate

Illuminate is a subsidiary of RialtoSOFT, which provides businesses and nonprofits with a highly accessible platform to buy, sell, and trade NFTs. Understanding the flood of NFTs in the market, RialtoSOFT seeks to help individuals and organizations stand out in the NFT marketplace while also curating their own collections and maintaining their brand integrity. RialtoSOFT’s platform is accessible and advanced by allowing customers to pay with crypto and credit card, providing an automatic wallet registration process, and supporting redemption codes.

