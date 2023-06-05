Defender Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results from Pivotal Phase III Clinical Trial of Intranasal Scopolamine for the Prevention of Nausea and Vomiting Induced by Motion

ST. LOUIS, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Defender Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company” or “Defender”), a privately held life sciences company based in St. Louis, today announced positive results from the Company’s pivotal phase III clinical trial of intranasally administered DPI-386 Nasal Gel (scopolamine HBr), which is in late-stage development for the prevention of nausea and vomiting induced by motion.

DPI-386 Nasal Gel achieved the primary endpoint in this recently completed, confirmatory Phase III clinical trial, DPI-386-MS-33, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study of the efficacy and safety of DPI-386 Nasal Gel versus placebo. In this study, all participants were exposed to motion on an ocean-going vessel. The primary endpoint in this study was assessment of the effectiveness of DPI-386 (defined as “Completer Response”) in reducing the proportion of participants who reported no vomiting and who did not request rescue treatment (e.g., antihistamine) in comparison with placebo. Positive results demonstrated that the proportion of participants in the DPI-386 treatment arm who did not report vomiting and did not request rescue treatment was significantly greater (p<0.0001) than participants receiving placebo. Reduction in Moderate-Severe Nausea with DPI-386 was also demonstrated to be statistically superior to placebo (p<0.0001) during the entire trial period.

“The results from this confirmatory pivotal Phase III trial DPI-386-MS-33 demonstrated that DPI-386 effectively prevents nausea and vomiting induced by motion,” said Barry I. Feinberg, M.D., President & CEO of Defender Pharmaceuticals. “This marks an important milestone for Defender and completes all data needed for submission of our NDA.”

Eight parameters of performance and cognitive function (concentration, mood, alertness, memory, hand-eye coordination, balance, reaction time (speed), and overall performance) were also self-assessed (participant reported) before dosing and every 30 minutes thereafter during the study. The rate for each of the eight parameters were observed to be significantly lower for DPI-386 relative to placebo during the assessment period.

DPI-386 was well-tolerated by study participants with no serious adverse events. Overall, adverse events were more common in the placebo group compared to the DPI-386 group. The most common adverse events that occurred in ≥ 5% of patients were headache, somnolence, fatigue, and dizziness. Only somnolence was reported more in participants taking DPI-386 compared with those in the placebo group.

Defender is planning to publish the full results from the study in the near term.

Intranasal Scopolamine Development Program

Defender is working with the United States Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU-D) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on its intranasal scopolamine development program that is focused on specific military personnel and astronauts.

To date, more than 1,300 patients have participated in Defender clinical studies, including over 500 participants in the recently completed DPI-386-MS-33 study. Given the successful outcome of DPI-386-MS-33, Defender plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for DPI-386 Nasal Gel for the prevention of nausea and vomiting induced by motion.

Defender is also developing intranasal formulations designed to treat a wide variety of indications. We believe these new products have the potential to help safeguard health across civilian and military populations.

About Motion Related Discomfort

Certain motions cause discomfort in individuals while engaged in a variety of leisure or travel related activities. Most forms of travel, whether on land, in the air, or on the water, can trigger symptoms such as nausea and vomiting (example: flying, boating/fishing, car, bus, and train). Symptoms induced by motion can also have a detrimental impact on the ability of various military personnel and astronauts to perform assigned duties, potentially impacting readiness and negatively impacting resources. Motion related discomfort is a common and transient response to unfamiliar or unnatural motion or contradictory spatial sensory information, resulting in decrements to performance of tasks, pallor, cold sweating, nausea and vomiting. Prolonged exposure to certain motions may induce sopite-related symptoms such as loss of drive and concentration, drowsiness, sleepiness, apathy, depression, and a feeling of impending doom.

About Intranasal Scopolamine

In pharmacokinetic studies in healthy volunteers, scopolamine administered via an intranasal gel demonstrated rapid absorption, showing that intranasal drug delivery can offer healthcare providers an important alternative administration route, with potential benefits including ease of use and rapid onset of action.

About Defender Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Defender Pharmaceuticals, Inc., located in St. Louis, MO, is a privately held life sciences company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines to help safeguard health across civilian and military populations. Our work with the Department of Defense, NASA, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and other institutions advance our mission to improve the health of patients and help make the world a more secure place.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

