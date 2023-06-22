Espressive Wins ‘Best Overall Bot Solution’ Designation in 2023 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Espressive Barista as Standout AI Solution for Enhancing Employee Self-help

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Espressive, the pioneer in automating digital workplace assistance, today announced that it has been recognized as the “Best Overall Bot Solution” in the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today. Chosen by AI Breakthrough as a leading solution in the AI industry, Espressive automates enterprise-ready digital workplace assistance with Espressive Barista, its AI-based virtual support agent.

“We are hyper-focused on delivering advanced AI for employee self-help. This space has been slow to adopt AI as enterprises continue to rely on solutions like IT portals which are unsuccessful and outdated,” said Pat Calhoun, founder and CEO of Espressive. “We’re proud to deliver a differentiated, elevated digital workplace offering to our customers. This recognition reinforces that Espressive is the industry standard for virtual agents with our unprecedented resolution rates, aggressive deployment timeline, drastic cost reduction, and top-notch employee experience, productivity, and satisfaction.”

The innovative AI-based Espressive Barista platform takes on the role of a service desk agent, engaging employees to understand issues and gain clarity before delivering resolutions. Barista automates resolutions by easily walking employees through complex workflows, autonomously solving Tier 2 tickets and beyond — enabling agents to focus on critical issues and high touch interactions.

The continuously growing Employee Language Cloud, a secure domain-specific large language model (LLM), equips Barista with a high understanding of employee language and a layer dynamically tuned to an organization’s lexicon. Unlike traditional LLMs, the Employee Language Cloud leverages a combination of automation, customer content, and learned content to deflect 55% to 67% of tickets on average going to the service desk.

The Espressive Barista LLM Gateway™ delivers a safe and scalable path to ChatGPT, alleviating privacy concerns, giving customers a domain-specific LLM focused on automating resolution of employee issues combined with the knowledge and generative capabilities of a generalized LLM. Safeguards around verifying compliance, restricting questions to only those that are work-related, and disabling access for specific content areas are provided through the Barista LLM Gateway, ensuring that employee information is always secure.

Barista is powered by the Espressive Dynamic AI Core™, blending the most advanced natural language processing, natural language understanding, and machine learning technologies. It uniquely adapts in real-time to predict, understand, and disambiguate requests. The Dynamic AI Core is enabled through a no-code administrative interface, the Barista Control Center, along with analytics to help enterprises identify where to focus efforts to increase automated resolutions.

“Espressive brings the best of human experience with the best of artificial intelligence, lowering the amount of time, resources, and costs to automate repeated questions and tasks for the enterprise. Congratulations to Espressive for delivering a solution that significantly improves the employee experience,” said James Johnson, managing director at AI Breakthrough. “Solutions for automating employee self-help are gaining traction and yet enhanced search solutions haven’t achieved high adoption and toolkits are expensive. Espressive is an out-of-box solution built for enterprises to deliver ROI on day one.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including generative AI, computer vision, AIOps, deep learning, robotics, natural language processing, industry-specific AI applications, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,200 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

About Espressive

Espressive, the pioneer in automating digital workplace assistance and a 2022 Forrester New Wave Leader, redefines how employees get help by delivering exceptional employee experiences. Espressive Barista, the company’s innovative virtual support agent (VSA) platform, takes on the role of the service agent, bringing the best of human experience with the best of artificial intelligence. Leveraging a proprietary and domain-specific large language model (LLM), the Employee Language Cloud, as well as integration with generalized LLMs, Barista automates resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that result in employee adoption of 80 to 85% and reduced help desk call volume of 50% to 70%. Espressive is backed by Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Wing Venture Capital, and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Visit www.espressive.com for more information.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

