Faros AI Raises $20M To Catalyze AI-Native Software Engineering Intelligence

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#devops–Faros AI, the industry’s first AI-native engineering intelligence platform for the complete software development lifecycle, today announced that one of the most successful VC investors in Silicon Valley, David Hornik of Lobby Capital has led a $20 million Series A funding round, with participation from other existing investors including SignalFire, Operator Collective, and Salesforce Ventures. This round will pave the way for bringing AI-enabled software engineering intelligence to the enterprise, transforming every company into a world-class software company.

“The Faros AI founding team has already delivered a market-leading engineering intelligence platform,” said David Hornik, Founding Partner at Lobby Capital. “I have had the pleasure of investing in visionary teams for more than two decades and could not be more excited about partnering with the 3 pioneers who built the Einstein platform at Salesforce to bring ground-breaking innovation in AI to the software engineering experience.”

Software engineering for the digital world is extremely complex and resource intensive, yet it happens to be under managed and under analyzed. The lack of insight into engineering operations hampers engineering productivity and puts every project at a higher degree of risk. Most software engineering organizations today are flying blind. Engineering leaders have only one way to grow — hire people, and only one way to cut costs — fire people. They have a poor grasp of their operations with bloated teams — many overwhelmed with dependencies, others with tech debt — and not enough visibility to provide the support that teams need when they need it.

Faros AI helps enterprises optimize their entire software development lifecycle with a single pane view across velocity, quality, goals, and more. With Faros, engineering organizations can finally stop flying blind and teams can get more done with less.

Faros AI is proud to reveal Lighthouse AI, an artificial intelligence engine, designed to pave the way for a series of AI-powered features to help make sense of the vast amounts of data that engineering organizations generate every day. With Lighthouse AI, users will be able to gather insights about engineering operations coming from disparate systems, leverage natural language for exploratory data analyses, and eventually have guided AI-driven navigation, making every user a power user.

“Every aspect of software engineering will be transformed by AI in the next five years,” said Faros AI CEO & Co-Founder, Vitaly Gordon, “And we are building the platform that will help software organizations make that transition with confidence. David was on the front seat of the observability, DevOps, and edge computing revolutions. We are extremely excited to be joining forces with him to make every company a world class software company.”

Lighthouse AI will be available in the first half of 2023 Q3.

About Faros AI

Faros AI is the industry’s first AI-native engineering intelligence platform for the complete software development lifecycle, empowering leaders to automate the integration of engineering data, broadcast multilateral visibility, deliver actionable insight for operational excellence, and streamline engineering with AI-enablement. Based in Sunnyvale, CA and backed by leading investors and seasoned tech luminaries, Faros AI is on a mission to make every company a world-class software company. As a result, teams can ship quality software quickly, efficiently, and reliably. Faros AI is trusted by leading engineering organizations such as Box, Coursera, Salesforce, Firstbase, and more. For more information, please visit https://faros.ai​.

