Fiber Broadband Association Explores “What Fiber Disrupts Next” in Fiber Connect 2023 Breakout Sessions

World’s largest fiber broadband event to host 12 tracks of breakout sessions, featuring more than 40 sessions and over 130 speakers

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FBA–The Fiber Broadband Association today announced a series of Technical Deep Dives and breakout sessions planned for Fiber Connect 2023. There will be 12 tracks of content throughout the afternoons of the event that include more than 40 sessions presented by over 130 industry experts. Content has been curated to tailor to themes that will help the fiber broadband industry address existing challenges and future opportunities and depart the event with a better understanding of how to close the digital equity gap in their communities.

“Fiber Connect 2023 has grown to become the largest fiber broadband event in the world, and we continue to offer the best content for the fiber broadband industry,” said Gary Bolton, President and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association. “This year, we are focusing the program on ‘what fiber disrupts next,’ looking at how fiber is the only broadband technology choice to enable and disrupt any market–like gaming, healthcare, or precision agriculture. We have an impressive group of seasoned industry experts ready to deliver compelling content that will be engaging, collaborative, and encouraging. Attendees are sure to complete the event with more knowledge and tools to build or improve their own broadband strategies at home.”

Fiber Connect 2023 will be held August 20-23, at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Fla. On Monday and Tuesday of the event, FBA will host an abundance of general sessions each morning, filled with exciting keynotes and plenaries. In the afternoons, attendees can join a variety of content tracks filled with 90-minute Technology Deep Dives and/or 50-minute breakout sessions:

Technology Deep Dives: Created in partnership with The Broadband Forum and its Broadband Acceleration Seminar (BASe) series, presenters will explore the technical challenges and opportunities ahead as the industry looks to push the envelope on how operators can more expansively leverage broadband from the connected fiber user to the data center and everything in between.

“Partnering with the Fiber Broadband Association, a strong advocate of fiber broadband deployments, strikes the right balance as our BASe series educates and drives important technical discussions. BASe and Broadband Forum are proud to be running the Technology Deep Dive sessions at this year’s Fiber Connect,” said Bernd Hesse, BASe Chair and CMO of the Board of Directors at Broadband Forum.

MSO Mandate: How Fiber Goes Further: Curated by ACA Connects and Cablefax, these sessions will showcase the role fiber broadband can play within a cable operator’s plans to expand network footprint, maximize greenfield network opportunities, and complement existing network operations.

Amy Maclean, Editorial Director at Cablefax noted, “With fiber to the home increasingly becoming part of many cable operators’ roadmaps, we believe it’s important to take the time to share best practices, challenges, and opportunities as the industry embarks on this major evolution.”

Workforce Development: Developing the Next-Generation Fiber Workforce: FBA’s Workforce Development Committee developed this track of sessions to share lessons learned during the creation of the OpTIC Path Training Program. The track will include best practices for developing Apprenticeship programs, creating local support and coalitions, and ongoing mentoring and job placement support.

5G & Fiber: Any Device, Anywhere: Sessions explore the Middle Mile opportunity for fiber broadband operators and the role fiber broadband can play in expanding 5G and Fixed Wireless Access services to better serve rural communities.

Case Study Central: Creating Opportunities, Changing Lives: Real-world examples of successful deployments of fiber broadband networks and services.

Fiber Financials: The Economics of Fiber Broadband: Sessions will examine the financial considerations and opportunities operators need to consider when deploying fiber broadband services in either greenfield or existing network environments.

In The Dirt: Deployment Challenges & Opportunities: Presenters will tackle challenges, opportunities, and best practices associated with the deployment of fiber broadband, especially in new unserved markets.

In-Home Experience: The Fully Networked Home: Presenters will showcase fiber broadband’s ability to support current and emerging residential broadband services and connectivity, as well as underscore fiber’s unique ability to deliver the scalable capacity required to ensure the integrity of the customer experience.

Innovation: What Comes Next: Attendees will learn about the innovation needed to drive the fiber broadband industry forward.

Marketing Bootcamp: Strategies to Take Fiber to Main Street: Best practices for successful fiber broadband service introduction and adoption, including data on service activation, growth, and economic and community impact.

Network Perspective: 50,000’ View: Sessions explore high-level market trends, opportunities, and challenges ahead for the fiber broadband industry and how they can be addressed and/or overcome.

Supply Chain & Manufacturing: Mitigation strategies to overcome supply chain challenges and stressors and build more robust systems and processes for the successful and timely deployment of new fiber networks.

To learn more about Fiber Connect 2023 and view the full conference agenda, please visit fiberconnect.fiberbroadband.org.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

Contacts

Ashley Schulte



Connect2 Communications for the Fiber Broadband Association



[email protected]