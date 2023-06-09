FTLife won six awards and named “Insurance Company of the Year 2022”, becoming the most awarded insurer at the Benchmark Wealth Management Awards 2022

HONG KONG, Jun 9, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – FTLife Insurance Company Limited (“FTLife”) is delighted to have become the biggest winner in the insurance industry at the 2022 Benchmark Wealth Management Awards by scooping a total of six accolades, including the most coveted award – “Insurance Company of the Year”. The stellar results not only break the company’s recent record but also a recognition of its outstanding distribution channel, talent training and development, product development and social media engagement, as well as its ESG (environmental, social and governance) integration.

FTLife has scooped a total of six awards including the grand title of “Insurance Company of the Year” at the 2022 Benchmark Wealth Management Awards in recognition of its outstanding distribution channel, talent training and development, product development and social media engagement, as well as its ESG (environmental, social and governance) integration.

The six accolades received by FTLife include:

— Insurance Company of the Year 2022

— Broker Support – Best-in-Class (6th consecutive year)

— Academy of the Year 2022 (2nd consecutive year)

— Health Care Product – Best-in-Class

— Social Media Engagement – Outstanding Achiever

— ESG Integration – Merit

FTLife Chief Executive Officer Man Kit Ip said, “2022 has been a challenging year, but we have been able to deliver excellent results despite market headwinds. I feel very proud of the smashing success of my team, who has won us six accolades at the 2022 Benchmark Wealth Management Awards, taking home the grand title of ‘Insurance Company of the Year 2022’. We shall continue our commitment to nurturing our talents to become great Life Artisans, crafting the best insurance solutions for our customers and creating meaningful shared value.”

Being named the “Broker Support – Best-in-Class” for the sixth consecutive year, FTLife is also well recognised in the industry for its robust support for its partners. Our Partnership Distribution team and Premier Business team are committed to delivering the ideal business solutions, and the best possible pre-sale and after-sale support to our brokers and their customers. Meanwhile, FTLife also continues to optimise its information technology infrastructures, providing a one-stop digital platform that empowers its partners to operate their business with ease.

True to its accolade as the “Academy of the Year”, FTLife places great emphasis on talent development. Last year, FTLife repositioned its consultants as “Life Artisans”, equipping them to provide comprehensive planning and protection for our customers to meet their needs at different life stages. As a keen believer in innovative technologies, on top of AI Drill, FTLife also launched a virtual reality zone at The GalaMuse, where our Life Artisans understand a person’s potential needs for protection and wealth management in different life stages effectively, enabling them to provide the best life planning to our customers. Innovative learning experiences will also provide insight into Life Artisans’ personal development, as well as their career development in the insurance industry.

FTLife’s VHIS Certified Plan “FlexiCare” Medical Insurance Plan has been awarded with the “Health Care Product – Best-in-Class”, thanks to its immense popularity in the market. With its benefit limit calculated on a per disability per policy year basis, the product offers double aggregate limit to common major illnesses including major cancer, severe heart attack, stroke, respiratory diseases, and any disease declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. In addition, the coverages are globally applicable*, enabling customers to enjoy comprehensive medical insurance without geographical restrictions.

Passionate about changing for a better future, FTLife has integrated social media engagement with traditional media and off-line advertisement (such as on the MTR platforms) in its recent branding/recruitment campaign under the theme of “Championing Spirit”. Taking reference of the digital platform and social media consumption patterns of various audience groups, FTLife was able to enhance both customer engagement and interaction rates. The success of this impactful campaign, and the effectiveness of FTLife’s overall social media engagement strategies were further affirmed by the “Social Media Engagement – Outstanding Achiever” Award.

Going beyond insurance, FTLife not only strives for business success, but also cares for the long-term wellbeing of its customers, employees, community, as well as the environment. Sharing the New World Group’s “Sustainability Vision 2030”, FTLife is committed to creating shared value for all stakeholders by adhering four strategic pillars: Green, Wellness, Smart and Caring. The impact of our continuous ESG efforts is recognised by the “ESG Integration – Merit” Award.

*Except for psychiatric treatments and cash benefit for room and board confinement below entitled ward class in a private hospital in Hong Kong (if applicable), all benefits shall be applicable worldwide.

Disclosure of Important Information:

— The information contained in this press release is intended as a general summary of information for reference only. For details, please refer to relevant insurance product brochures and promotion flyers. Please refer to the policy contract for details of full terms and conditions.

— This press release does not contain the full provisions of “FlexiCare” Medical Insurance Plan, and the full terms can be found in the Policy documents. “FlexiCare” Medical Insurance Plan may serve as standalone plan without bundling with other type(s) of insurance product.

— For details of the product brochure of “FlexiCare” Medical Insurance Plan, please visit https://www.ftlife.com.hk/pdf/en/products/life-insurance/health/FlexiCare-Product-Brochure.pdf

— For further enquiries, please contact FTLife’s Customer Service Hotline on +852 2866 8898.

— This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. It is not an offer to sell or solicitation to buy or provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong. FTLife does not offer or sell any insurance product in any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong, in which such offering or sales of the insurance product is illegal under the laws of such jurisdictions.

About FTLife Insurance Company Limited

FTLife Insurance Company Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability; “FTLife”) is one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong and a wholly-owned subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 0659). Building on a history of more than 30 years in the territory, FTLife provides individual and institutional clients with a diverse range of insurance and wealth management products and services, including life, health, accident, savings and investment insurance. As a member of New World Group, FTLife works with diversified businesses within the Group to create synergies and provides customers with best-in-class life-planning solutions, from wealth management and succession to health, wellbeing and quality of life enhancement.

About the Awards Organiser

WealthAsia, a Profit-for-Purpose organisation, is committed to promoting best practices within the financial ecosystem by recognising best-in-class awards and outstanding achievers who share the same mission in Hong Kong’s wealth protection industry.

About the Benchmark Awards

The 13th annual Benchmark Wealth Management Awards assesses insurance companies and advisories by highly qualified industry veterans across six pillars: Value for Money, Client Support, Digital, Brand Strength, Governance, and Sustainability. In conjunction with BlueOnion, Benchmark’s sister company in ESG data aggregation and analysis, Benchmark undertakes a mission to expose Green, Blue, SDG, and Sustainability washing. Insurers who have scored the highest over 22 Environment, Social, Governance, and Climate KPIs are recognised for their contribution this year.

Media Inquiries

Branding & Communications

FTLife Insurance Company Limited

Suki Kwong

+852 2591 8504

[email protected]

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Yoko Li / Cynthia Ng

+852 2864 4813 / +852 2114 4952

[email protected] / [email protected]

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com