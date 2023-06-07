InnoVision Marketing Group Lands Another Fast-Casual Brand Looking to Grow their Brand, Welcoming La Boulangerie Boul’Mich to their Impressive Roster

SAN DIEGO – June 2, 2023 – Global and bilingual agency, InnoVision Marketing Group, has been named agency of record for Miami-based La Boulangerie Boul’Mich. The leading marketing and advertising agency specializing in brand strategy and growth, will assist the brand in expanding its national reach, awareness and franchise growth, while adding to its rapidly growing portfolio of fast-casual brands.

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich is an artisanal French bakery and café with a Latin twist concept located throughout Florida, with its Miami location being a local staple for 20 years. Known for their fresh-baked croissants, pastries and sandwiches, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich is a favorite among locals and tourists alike, offering traditional options with modern infusion.

With seven locations throughout Florida, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich looks to expand their brand and reach new audiences with InnoVision as their partner in growth. InnoVision has a proven track record of helping fast-casual brands achieve success through innovative marketing strategies and data-driven insights. InnoVision will assist La Boulangerie Boul’Mich with branding, franchise development, digital marketing and national public relations & outreach.

San Diego-based InnoVision Marketing Group offers the full scope of marketing services completely in-house, including digital media, traditional media, web development, design, public relations, video production, social media and management, talent and casting and more. Representing a variety of clients in different industries, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich adds to their franchise and fast-casual dining category.

“We are thrilled to join forces with such a passionate and innovative team and can’t wait to bring our unique blend of French tradition with a Latin twist and contemporary flair to the forefront of the culinary scene, along with attracting new franchisees,” says Corinne Farkash Mizrahi, Chief Marketing Officer of La Boulangerie Boul’Mich. “InnoVision’s expertise in the fast-casual space is second to none, and we know that they will help us achieve our goals while staying true to our core values.”

Through their partnership with InnoVision, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich will have access to a team of experienced marketing professionals who will collaborate closely to develop and execute a comprehensive expansion strategy. This will include everything from branding to digital media, public relations, targeted advertising campaigns and customer loyalty programs.

“Culinary mastery meets marketing expertise with the newest addition to our client portfolio – La Boulangerie Boul’Mich. As our partner, we are poised to showcase their delectable artisanal creations with strategic marketing solutions that will elevate their brand to new heights and lead to growth in many new markets,” says Ric Militi, CEO of InnoVision Marketing Group. “We are thrilled to join forces with such a passionate and innovative team and can’t wait to bring their unique blend of French tradition and contemporary flair to the forefront of the culinary scene, along with attracting new franchisees.”

The Anti-Agency® offers everything under the marketing umbrella, with all services performed in-house and tailors the pricing and scope of each client partnership based on what stage of growth the company is in. Representing brands in multiple categories, including airports, automotive, fast-casual dining, food & beverage, healthcare, soft drinks, casinos, retail, tribal government, economic development and nonprofits, the agency serves clients across the world.

To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, please contact Bianca Kasawdish at [email protected] or click here.

About InnoVision Marketing Group

What began as an idea of a way to better service clients has turned into a brand that stands out among the rest. InnoVision Marketing Group is a full-service, nationally recognized agency, with clients across the country and globally. Inspired by the intensity and style of New York agencies, we’ve taken innovation to the next level by integrating proprietary digital technologies into our services.

From branding to creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, video production, social advertising and management, PR and digital content, entirely everything is done in-house, delivering unparalleled quality and value to our clients to make a lasting impact. Our goal is to ensure that our clients’ businesses thrive in every aspect of their branding and marketing. With our unique culture at the heart of everything we do, we believe the happier our team is, the better the work we produce – something we remember every day. To learn more about InnoVision, please visit TeamInnoVision.com.

About La Boulangerie Boul’Mich

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich is a French artisanal bakery with a Latin twist concept that has been serving Miami for over 20 years. Their concept is simple, guests are in a relaxed environment amongst friends in a space that combines light, earthly colors, and a vintage-industrial style atmosphere.

The brand takes pride in providing its guests with a delightful culinary experience. From the moment guests step inside the café and bakery, they are greeted with the warm aroma of freshly baked pastries and bread and the sight of their friendly and welcoming team. With seven different locations, the all-day breakfast menu boasts of delectable options such as Traditional Eggs Benedict, Croque Madame “Our Style,” New York Bagel, and fresh Greek Avocado Toast. Guests can also indulge in everyday, freshly baked goods, including gourmet empanadas, quiches, award-winning croissants, and desserts such as Macarons and Elephant Ear cookies. The menu also features European and Latin pastries like Tequenos, Alfajor, and Pan De Bono, as well as French-style gourmet sandwiches and an array of pasta dishes.

The brand believes that good food is meant to be shared with loved ones, and La Boulangerie Boul’Mich provides the perfect setting for enjoying a delicious meal or pastry with friends and family. For more information on La Boulangerie Boul’Mich, visit www.LaBoulangerieusa.com.