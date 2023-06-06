WE LAB introduces AI technology for fashion design. The product generates design references, provides targeted guidance, and offers a complete supply chain service.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2023) – WE LAB, a studio dedicated to applying AI technology to fashion design and development, announces the launch of its new product. Based on WE LAB’s AI technology, the product generates fashion design references and provides targeted design guidance by analyzing user and market data. The product also features a complete supply chain service, allowing brands to quickly turn their designs into finished products.

Introducing WE LAB’s AI Technology for Fashion Production

The new product, powered by AI technology, is set to transform the fashion industry by providing designers with more creative inspiration and design references, overcoming some of the industry’s creative bottlenecks.

“The work process of WE LAB can be divided into two main stages.” according to Jason (Kaiyao) Li, the Design Director. The first stage involves using AI technology to generate fashion design references. This is achieved by training a deep learning model that can develop creative and fashionable design sketches by learning from many fashion images and design elements. These sketches can inspire and provide references for designers in their design process.

In the second stage, WE LAB uses AI technology to intelligently analyze data to understand market trends and target user preferences. By analyzing data from social media, fashion magazines, shopping platforms, and other channels, WE LAB gains insights into users’ preferences and interests regarding different styles, colors, fabrics, and more. WE LAB then combines these analytical results with design references to provide targeted design guidance for designers.

“We believe that artificial intelligence will play an increasingly important role in fashion design,” says Timmy (Xi) Liang, the Founder and AI Director of WE LAB. “AI technology can provide designers with more creative inspiration and design references, helping them overcome creative bottlenecks.”

Furthermore, WE LAB will continue to strengthen the analysis and research of user data to understand market trends and preferences better. WE LAB aims to provide designers and brands with more accurate and personalized design guidance through continuous algorithm optimization and data modeling.

“AI technology has been rapidly developing and is the future of fashion design,” said Timmy. “Our product will help designers save time and costs and provide them with unlimited creativity while creating designs for brands that resonate with their target customers.”

WE LAB has the positive change this product will bring to the industry, as what used to take one or two months of work can now be completed in 2-3 weeks with the help of AI technology. Secondly, there is a reduction in the cost of trial and error. In the past, designers needed a lot of sampling and fitting work to express their ideas and creations accurately. Still, now they can delegate these tasks to AI, significantly reducing costs.

About WE LAB:

WE LAB is a studio dedicated to applying AI technology to fashion design and development. WE LAB’s philosophy is to use AI intelligent analysis of user and market data to generate fashion design references, prototypes, and production, providing a one-stop AI-assisted service for brands from concept to production. With the recent launch of its new product, the company looks forward to serving more customers in the fashion industry with its innovative and groundbreaking solutions.

For more information about WE LAB and their new AI product for fashion design, please visit their website at https://www.welabnyc.com/.

