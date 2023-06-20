IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 24 – 2023

 Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/06/2023 FR0010259150 260 111.72 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/06/2023 FR0010259150 960 111.40 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/06/2023 FR0010259150 588 111.57 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/06/2023 FR0010259150 2,892 111.57 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/06/2023 FR0010259150 808 111.08 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,143 111.13 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/06/2023 FR0010259150 669 111.22 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/06/2023 FR0010259150 3,430 111.15 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/06/2023 FR0010259150 659 111.15 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,148 111.04 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/06/2023 FR0010259150 398 111.14 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/06/2023 FR0010259150 4,195 111.03 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,034 110.72 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,504 110.67 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/06/2023 FR0010259150 584 110.65 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/06/2023 FR0010259150 4,678 110.57 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/06/2023 FR0010259150 210 111.17 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/06/2023 FR0010259150 387 111.89 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/06/2023 FR0010259150 223 112.19 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,947 112.10 XPAR
             
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal   TOTAL 27,717 111.13  

