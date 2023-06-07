LendingPoint Names Richard Pfaltzgraff Chief Financial Officer

High-growth consumer lending platform brings on new finance executive

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LendingPoint, the AI-driven CreditTech platform that provides one-stop financing solutions for consumers, e-commerce and point of sale partners, and lending institutions, announced today that Richard (Rich) Pfaltzgraff has been named as its new Chief Financial Officer.

As CFO, Rich will oversee the finance and accounting divisions and be responsible for overall financial planning, managing cash flow, supporting LendingPoint’s continuous capital market offerings, and further enhancing LendingPoint’s already diversified funding strategy.

Rich is a strategic financial executive with extensive experience at high-growth companies. In his most recent role as CFO of Heights Finance Corporation, he led the cross-functional finance team and completed the integration of an acquisition that doubled the size of the company. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President & Treasurer for Greenville-based United Community Bank, after the bank purchased Navitas Credit Corp where he had served as CFO for eight years.

“It’s an exciting time to join the LendingPoint team during a period of rapid, yet consistent and profitable, growth,” said Rich. “I’m excited about the company’s positive trajectory and look forward to furthering the company’s mission to build a new financial ecosystem where consumers can access the resources they need for every step in their financial journey.”

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in our business this past year despite the macroeconomic environment, making this a perfect time for Rich to bring his exceptional cross-functional experience to LendingPoint,” said Tom Burnside, CEO and co-founder of LendingPoint.

Rich earned his Bachelor of Science from Albright College and his Master of Business Administration from La Salle University. He is a Certified Treasury Professional (FTP) and a Chartered Financial Analyst Charterholder (CFA).

About LendingPoint

LendingPoint is an AI-driven CreditTech platform that provides financing origination solutions to consumers, e-commerce and point of sale partners, and lending institutions. The company’s fraud prevention, risk and asset management algorithms are used to create financing opportunities across the credit spectrum. Its LendingPoint Merchant Solutions platform provides e-commerce platforms, merchants, and other service providers with fully integrated, one-stop financing solutions to convert more customers.

For the past four years, LendingPoint has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, ranking 17th in 2019. LendingPoint ranked on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 and was honored as one of the top 40 fastest-growing companies in Atlanta by the ACG in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. LendingPoint also was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. LendingPoint is a privately held company headquartered in metro Atlanta, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Miami. LendingPoint, LLC owns and operates the LendingPoint platform.

Contacts

Jenna Valadez



Just Drive Media



[email protected]