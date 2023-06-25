Albuquerque, New Mexico–(Newsfile Corp. – June 24, 2023) – Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys , a personal injury law firm, has announced its car accident case representation services for those seeking fair compensation and resolution in Albuquerque and the surrounding areas.

With its newly announced services, Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys offers legal support to individuals who have suffered injuries due to car accidents. Their legal team consists of skilled accident lawyers and experienced personal injury attorneys.

Lerner & Rowe Announces Car Accident Injury Legal Representation In Albuquerque

Following the announcement, Lerner & Rowe’s attorneys will offer the necessary legal representation to pursue fair settlements that cover medical care, loss of wages, and other damages. The announcement comes as a recent report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) showed a 23% increase in traffic accident fatalities in the state of New Mexico from 2020 to 2021.

“Our attorneys take immense pride in offering compassionate and responsive client services,” says the firm’s co-founder, Kevin Rowe. “We understand the anxiety and stress that often accompany personal injury cases – including recovery times, mounting medical bills, and insurance company challenges – and we strive to create a supportive and empathetic environment for our clients. We are committed to addressing their concerns promptly and providing regular updates on the progress of their cases, ensuring that they remain informed and supported throughout.”

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys offer an initial consultation to personal injury victims, part of the newly announced services, providing an opportunity to discuss their case and the legal issues involved.

The law firm’s team understands that each case is unique, and they leverage their knowledge and experience to build robust cases on behalf of their clients, with the ultimate goal of achieving fair settlements that address the full extent of their client’s damages and losses.

“When facing legal challenges in personal injury matters, having a strong defense attorney by one’s side is crucial,” explains Kevin Rowe. “Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys have the expertise and resources to handle complex cases, advocating for the rights of personal injury victims against insurance providers and other fault parties.”

The latest announcement is in line with the law firm’s commitment to providing comprehensive legal representation and striving to secure fair settlements for its clients. Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys has over 400 legal professionals representing accident injury victims in Albuquerque and the surrounding areas. Dedicated to making a positive impact beyond their legal services, Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys actively supports the local community through various philanthropic initiatives.

Interested parties can learn more about Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys and the legal services they provide by contacting 505-544-4444 or visiting their website at https://lernerandrowe.com/albuquerque

