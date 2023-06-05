Lirum Therapeutics Presents Data on LX-101, a Novel Clinical-Stage Targeted Therapy, Demonstrating Potent Preclinical Activity Against a Range of Pediatric Cancers

NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lirum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Lirum”), an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases, today announced the presentation of positive data at the 7th Cancer World Congress in Palermo, Italy.

LX-101, a novel clinical-stage payload-bearing targeted therapy directed to the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R), demonstrated potent anti-tumor activity against cell lines of pediatric cancers with well-established IGF-1/IGF-1R pathway involvement. These include cancers with known genetic alterations affecting the IGF-1/IGF-1R pathway and/or with high IGF-1R expression such as Ewing’s and related sarcomas, rhabdomyosarcoma, osteosarcoma, and neuroblastoma.

LX-101 was active, with IC50s ranging from 6 nM to 33 nM, against a variety of pediatric cancer cell lines including Ewing’s sarcoma (with EWSR1-FLI1 and EWSR1-ERG gene fusions), alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma (with the PAX3-FOXO1 gene fusion), osteosarcoma, and neuroblastoma. The audio poster presentation from the conference is available on the Lirum website (www.lirumtx.com) under the News and Events tab.

Given these promising results, and the existing clinical data, Lirum is planning new clinical trials with LX-101 in these indications that carry strong ties to the IGF-1/IGF-1R pathway. In parallel, Lirum is also planning to develop LX-101 in IGF-1/IGF-1R-involved adult cancers as well as certain autoimmune diseases, including thyroid eye disease (TED) where IGF-1R has been clinically and commercially validated.

About LX-101

Lirum’s lead product candidate, LX-101, is a novel, clinical-stage, next generation, precision-engineered, payload-bearing targeted therapy directed to the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R). The IGF-1/IGF-1R pathway has been implicated in a host of malignancies and autoimmune diseases, including thyroid eye disease (TED), and which Lirum believes represents a scientifically and medically rational target in both oncology and autoimmune indications. LX-101 consists of a proprietary, engineered variant of the IGF-1 ligand, conjugated to a cytotoxic payload, methotrexate, and harbors a novel and differentiated mechanism of action versus current and past IGF-1R targeted approaches.

LX-101 (formerly 765IGF-MTX) has been evaluated in Phase 1 clinical trials of patients with advanced, pretreated solid and hematologic cancers. It was found to be well-tolerated and demonstrated single agent activity. No dose limiting toxicity or maximum tolerated dose were reached, and Lirum intends to explore further dose escalation and schedule optimization as well as focus on those indications with strong ties to the IGF-1/IGF-1R pathway.

About Lirum Therapeutics, Inc.

Lirum is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases through the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel drug candidates with compelling mechanisms of action, regulatory pathways and commercial opportunities. Lirum’s lead candidate, LX-101, is a novel clinical-stage targeted therapy directed to the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) with a differentiated mechanism of action. Lirum is developing LX-101 in oncology and autoimmune indications, including thyroid eye disease (TED). For more information on Lirum, please visit www.lirumtx.com.

