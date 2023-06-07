Misc Games Announces Realistic Shipping Simulator ‘Ships At Sea’ for PC

Sequel to Fishing: North Atlantic to release in early access in 2024

STAVANGER, Norway, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Misc Games is excited to announce their upcoming simulator, Ships At Sea , the highly anticipated sequel to the successful Fishing: Barents Sea and Fishing: North Atlantic releases. With numerous new and expanded features, brand-new gameplay mechanics, and a long-awaited multiplayer mode, Ships At Sea promises to provide a more realistic experience on the high seas.

Ships At Sea will be available in Early Access in 2024. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of ships and explore the beauty of the Lofoten region.

Watch the Ships At Sea announcement trailer:

Set in the Norwegian archipelago and ocean, Ships At Sea introduces various new and highly detailed service and cargo ships and new fishing methods such as jigging. The game offers stunning graphics and a new economic system allowing players to manage their careers as they engage in fishing, service, and cargo businesses.

With the introduction of multiplayer mode, players can embark on a voyage through the world of ships with up to 4 friends. They can share resources and items, maintain and repair their boats, purchase tools or equipment in the store, upgrade ships, refuel ships at one of the fuel stations, and stock up on essential supplies for themselves and their crew.

Through a series of skill levels, players can build and improve their abilities. Skippers on cargo ships can use their skills to deliver goods and materials. For those who want to enhance their engineering skills, a career on service ships provides the ideal opportunity to gain experience in performing repairs and mechanical work.

Integrating the new water shader “WaveWorks”, in cooperation with NVIDIA, provides a breathtaking sea simulation that immerses players in an impressive water world. The game now features a dynamic weather system that enhances the overall immersion by simulating weather conditions such as rain, fog, lightning, and storms.

PingMe equipment, presented through Ocean Space Acoustics, is an innovative tracking system that attaches to fishing gear, making it easy to locate the lost gear and ensure nothing is left behind. The newly introduced marine life AI system considers water temperature and adds authenticity to the fishing experience.

Ships At Sea is a unique and ultimate simulation game for maritime enthusiasts. With stunning graphics, new gameplay features, and multiplayer mode, players can experience the thrill of the high seas like never before:

Key Features of Ships At Sea:

Single and Multiplayer game modes

Developed in Unreal Engine 5

Introducing service and cargo vessels with new gameplay elements

Boat category certificates

Ocean simulation “WaveWorks” from NVIDIA

A new physical-based buoyancy system allows vessels of all sizes to float realistically

character customization (clothing options for various career paths)

Boat customization

New dynamic economic system

New dynamic weather system

New marine life AI system

New fish species like halibut, salmon, and spotted catfish

New and improved fishing methods

New license partners for ships and equipment such as Ocean Space Acoustics, Lorentzen Hydraulikk, Østbornholms Kuttersevice, and Breeze

“We are thrilled to announce our upcoming simulator, Ships At Sea, which offers a range of vessels and exciting gameplay features to take the gaming experience to new heights,” said Yasemin Hamurcu, COO of Misc Games. “With the introduction of the long-awaited multiplayer mode, we are finally fulfilling the wishes of our fans”.

About Misc Games

Founded in 2013, Misc Games is a game development studio based in Stavanger, Norway. A team of passionate developers that create high-quality simulation games. Misc Games is known for its most popular titles, Fishing: Barents Sea and Fishing: North Atlantic. Misc Games aims to become a world leader in ship simulations. For more information, please visit their official website: https://miscgames.com

