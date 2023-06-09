Mitsubishi Motors Premieres the All-New Colt for the European Market

TOKYO, Jun 9, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Mitsubishi Motors Europe B.V., Mitsubishi Motors’ subsidiary in Europe, unveiled the all-new Colt compact hatchback for the European market.

Online world premiere of the all-new Colt: https://youtu.be/uli4jGVPjXU

All-New Colt

Following in the footsteps of the new ASX, which has been well-received since its launch in Europe this March, the all-new Colt is based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-B platform and is a five-door compact hatchback developed by Renault. The model will be manufactured at Renault’s Bursa plant in Turkey and is scheduled to be in Mitsubishi Motors’ showrooms in Europe from this October. The all-new Colt – the seventh generation to be launched in Europe – will be reintroduced to the European market for the first time in nine years.

Design

The all-new Colt features a powerful, sporty appearance that is at home in European cities. The front face echoes the Mitsubishi Motors Dynamic Shield design concept and combines slim, full LED headlights on the upper part with L-shaped LED daytime running lights below for a sharp expression. In the rear, the width-emphasizing bumper provides an agile look with a sense of stability.

Powertrain

The All-New COLT comes in an environmentally-friendly full hybrid (HEV) model and a gasoline engine model. The HEV model brings together a 1.6-liter gasoline engine; two electric motors (an alternator-starter and a main motor); an automatic, multi-mode gearbox; and a 1.2 kWh battery. The gasoline model provides the option of a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 1.0-liter gasoline engine with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Comfort and safety

The premium interior is equipped with Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) at the center of the instrument panel. Using a 7-inch or 9.3-inch1 display, the driver can access the Multi-Sense system, which allows the personalization of the driving experience such as the drive modes (My Sense, Sport or Eco mode), engine and steering response, and ambient lighting. Furthermore, the Bose premium sound system1 allows for an immersive audio experience while driving. An array of advanced safety features2 also assists the driver for a safe, secure driving.

About Colt

The Colt is the first nameplate used by Mitsubishi Motors for passenger vehicles, and the initial vehicle with this name, the Colt 600, debuted in 1962. Since the first entry into an international rally by the Colt 1000F in 1967, Mitsubishi Motors has continued taking on the challenge of motor sports, laying a cornerstone of the company’s car manufacturing. The Colt has been popular across six generations in Europe, with more than 1.2 million units sold in the region between 1978 and 2014.

1. Equipped on certain trim levels

2. Advanced safety features included in the new Colt are as follows:

– Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go (ACC)

– Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

– Easy Park Assist

– Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM)

– Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

– Automatic High Beam (AHB)

– Traffic Sign Recognition system (TSR)

– Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

– Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) –a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan–, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification – launched the i-MiEV – the world’s first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV – the world’s first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013.

