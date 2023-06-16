Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of May 31, 2023

 

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

 

Date

 

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
05/31/2023 94,198,504  

Total gross of voting rights: 94,198,504

 

 

Total net* of voting rights: 94,047,253

 

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights = 94,198,504 – 151,251 = 94,047,253

 

 

 

 

 

Attachment

