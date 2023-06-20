New Jersey Resources Hosts Inaugural Shareholder Appreciation Day and Presents the New Jersey Resources Innovation Award

Christopher Chen Named Inaugural Recipient

WALL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) today hosted its inaugural Shareholder Appreciation Day. This event provided existing shareholders with the opportunity to meet senior management and to interact with leaders across the company’s various business units.

Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources said, “Today’s Shareholder Appreciation Day is an opportunity for us to say thank you to our shareholders for their investment and confidence in New Jersey Resources. At every level of our company, we are committed to rewarding that trust.”

At the event, Mr. Westhoven presented the company’s first-ever New Jersey Resources Innovation Award to Christopher Chen, Manager of Business Development at New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG), the principal subsidiary of NJR. In his role for the company, Mr. Chen led the development of the first Green Hydrogen Blending Facility in New Jersey and on the East Coast. This cutting-edge pilot project blends carbon-free hydrogen into NJNG’s distribution network to help decarbonize the energy it delivers to customers.

“We created the New Jersey Resources Innovation Award to recognize those who personify a commitment to developing transformative solutions that benefit our company, customers and the communities we serve,” said Mr. Westhoven. “We are pleased to present our first ever Innovation Award to Chris Chen. Chris and his team conceptualized, designed and successfully built our hydrogen facility during a pandemic. Since its launch, it has been actively delivering green hydrogen into our customers’ homes. It Is people like Chris that reflect and embody the way New Jersey Resources is leading through innovation.”

About New Jersey Resources:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,700 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 570,000 customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.

Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of approximately 440 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its over 1,300 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

