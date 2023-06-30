Ocugen CEO & CSO to Present at 41st Annual AAPI Convention and Scientific Assembly

MALVERN, Pa., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that the Company’s Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Shankar Musunuri, PhD, MBA, and Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Development and Medical, Arun Upadhyay, PhD, will present at the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Convention and Scientific Assembly, July 6 – 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.

“The AAPI is an impressive organization that fosters the continued leadership of healthcare professionals of Indian origin through educational and networking opportunities, while also supporting the next generation of leaders and giving back to people in need through its charitable foundation,” said Dr. Musunuri. “We look forward to interacting with top physicians, health professionals, academicians, and scientists from across the country to drive positive change throughout our dynamic healthcare environment.”

“It’s an honor to share more about Ocugen’s scientific platforms, especially modifier gene therapy, with this important audience,” said Dr. Upadhyay. “Opportunities like this for an open dialogue among industry and practitioners is critical to advancing treatment options and providing access for patients.”

Details on Dr. Upadhyay’s participation are as follows:

Product Theater: “Emerging Cell and Gene Therapy Technologies: Novel curative approaches to breaking barriers in disease management”

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 8:50 – 9:10 a.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, Philadelphia, PA – 5th Floor – Salon BCD

Details on Dr. Musunuri’s participation are as follows:

CEO Leaders Forum: “Shaping Healthcare for the Future”

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Time: 3 – 4:15 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, Philadelphia, PA – Rooms 302-306

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs.

Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

