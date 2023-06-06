ODAIA Adds Demonstrated Industry Talent Following Successful Series B

Rebecca Skvorc named Chief Financial Officer

Jim Diefenbach named SVP of Sales

Mike Goulart named Sr. Director, Business Acceleration

TORONTO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ODAIA , developers of MAPTUAL, an AI-powered commercial insights SaaS platform for pharmaceutical companies, today announced several key personnel additions as it strengthens its executive and sales/business development teams on the heels of its $25M Series B round. Rebecca Skvorc joined ODAIA as Chief Financial Officer, while Jim Diefenbach was named SVP of Sales and Mike Goulart as Sr. Director, Business Acceleration.

Skvorc has 20+ years of experience implementing progressive and diverse financial strategies for startups and scaleups as well as publicly traded companies, most recently serving as the CFO and Head of Talent at Nudge before it was acquired. Her responsibilities at ODAIA will include strategically positioning the company for its next phase of growth following its capital raise and a more than 646% increase in year-over-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2022. Prior to her role at Nudge she served as SVP of Finance at Wave Financial before its acquisition by H&R Block.

“I’m thrilled to be joining ODAIA during such an exciting time for the company. The MAPTUAL platform, powered by industry-leading data-based insights, has ODAIA well poised to continue penetration of the pharmaceutical market both in the U.S. and abroad,” said Skvorc. “I look forward to collaborating with the entire ODAIA team to further our mission of empowering pharmaceutical companies to get therapeutics to those that need them more efficiently.”

Diefenbach brings a wealth of industry and technology life sciences experience that will enable ODAIA to bolster its sales strategy and execution as it expands its go-to-market efforts and continues to hit its impressive ARR targets. Prioritizing the U.S. market will be critical, where the healthcare industry spends $30 billion per year on marketing and sales, with $20 billion of that directly focused on marketing and selling to healthcare professionals. Diefenbach will spearhead ODAIA’s sales and business development strategies as it looks to bring its MAPTUAL platform to even more life science brands. Diefenbach joins ODAIA from Ostro, where he was Senior Vice President. Previously, Diefenbach spent nearly a decade at Veeva Systems, the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry.

“We are extremely fortunate to be able to add successful industry veterans like Rebecca, Jim, and Mike to the ODAIA team during such an exciting time for our company. Rebecca’s leadership building out financial strategy during this period of growth will be crucial for both our near and long term success,” said Phillip Poulidis, CEO and Co-founder of ODAIA. “As we lead the digital revolution across pharma, Jim’s presence will put ODAIA in front of even more leading brands who need our predictive, data-driven insights that empower commercial teams to better understand, segment and target the rapidly changing market landscape. Both Jim and Mike will be crucial to gaining new customers and capturing market share, while also ensuring we continue to provide best-in-class solutions to our existing partners.”

With a client roster made up of a number of premier life science and pharma brands, Goulart, as head of the Business Acceleration team, will manage a best-in-class professional services organization. In this role, he will lead a team that will enable new MAPTUAL customers to meet their business objectives, seamlessly onboard their users, and deliver and demonstrate the value provided by ODAIA’s offerings. Before joining ODAIA, Goulart worked at Ostro, where he was the Director of Strategy and Professional Services. Goulart was also an early employee at Veeva Systems, where he spent nine years working in professional services, pre-sales and product management.

“Today’s healthcare challenges demand innovative solutions, and ODAIA is at the forefront with its MAPTUAL platform that delivers leading predictive insights for pharma sales and marketing teams that want to stay ahead of the curve,” said Diefenbach. “It’s a great opportunity for me to work alongside Philip, Rebecca, Mike and the rest of the team as we help pharma marketing and sales educate overburdened healthcare providers about the products that could change their patients’ lives for the better.”

As the post-pandemic pharmaceutical industry is rife with obstacles that businesses must navigate to stay competitive and get their treatments in the hands of patients, ODAIA’s proprietary platform, MAPTUAL, empowers leading life science brands to more efficiently get therapeutics, drugs and vaccines to the markets that need them with a modern, AI-driven solution.

ABOUT ODAIA: ODAIA is the leading provider of automated commercial predictive insights trusted by global life sciences organizations. ODAIA leverages proprietary data-driven and AI-powered methods to identify distinct population subsets and their healthcare providers in the most efficient way possible. With ODAIA’s highly scalable and quick-to-deploy software-as-a-service platform, MAPTUAL, pharma sales reps can more efficiently engage with HCPs, sales managers can more effectively coach their teams, and marketers can gain a deep understanding of their market and develop campaigns that deliver strong business results. To learn more about ODAIA, visit www.odaia.ai or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .