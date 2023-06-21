Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen)
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen)
Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly or indirectly by Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen increased on 21 June 2023 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total voting rights.
Total positions of Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen subject to notification:
| % of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)
| % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)
|Total of both in % (points A + B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 2.68% of shares
5.00% of voting rights
|0.00
| 2.68% of shares
5.00% of voting rights
| 141,134,278 shares
776,919,536 voting rights
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
Point A: Shares and voting rights:
| Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009014369
| 1,847,000 shares
36,940,000 voting rights
|0.00
| 1.31% of shares
4.75% of voting rights
|0.00
|FI0009014377
| 1,929,629 shares
1,929,629 voting rights
|0.00
| 1.37% of shares
0.25% of voting rights
|0.00
|POINT A SUBTOTAL
|
3,776,629 shares
38,869,629 voting rights
| 2.68% of shares
5.00% of voting rights
Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise / Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|POINT B SUBTOTAL
Orion Corporation
| Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
| Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions
tel. +358 10 426 3054
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
