Project Cargo Conference Launched in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Heavy Lift and Project Forwarding International (HLPFI) is partnering with leading exhibition organiser Messe München’s subsidiary MMI Asia to launch a new conference focused on the project cargo sector in Southeast Asia. The Project Cargo Conference, which takes place on November 3rd 2023, will run alongside the transport logistic & air cargo (tlac) Southeast Asia exhibition in Singapore and is aimed at industry stakeholders in the region.

“This is an exciting new initiative,” said Annie Roberts, Divisional Director at HLPFI, “and we are delighted to be working with the team from MMI Asia to stage this event. The Southeast Asia region is important for the heavy lift community, and we see increased project activity in the market. We have some great topics to discuss.”

Michael Wilton, CEO and Managing Director of MMI Asia, added: “Singapore is the gateway to the greater Southeast Asia region and the most dynamic and exciting hotspot for transport and logistics right now. Many global companies are already active here, and many more want to come to reap the rewards of the attractive conditions.

“HLPFI is a specialist in its field, and we believe the conference content will offer delegates some great insights and information on all matters related to project cargo.”

Taking place at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, the conference will be the highlight of day three of the tlac Southeast Asia event and will cover a range of topics relevant to project logisticians in the region, including trends in manufacturing, investment in renewable and traditional energies, equipment availability, port developments, and restructured project supply chains.

To express your interest in speaking at the conference or getting involved as an event sponsor, please get in touch with the HLPFI team.

tlac Southeast Asia runs from November 1-3 in Singapore and will bring together leading service providers, to meet, network and trade with top buyers from the region. Registration for the event is now open, to register your interest – click here





About HLPFI

Heavy Lift & Project Forwarding International (HLPFI) is a division of DVV Media International Limited and is firmly established as the leading media presence for professionals involved in the logistics of over-dimensional and heavy cargoes. Written by an international team of award-winning journalists, HLPFI delivers essential information about the movement of such cargoes across the whole range of transport modes.

About transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asia

transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia is the latest edition of the world’s largest trade show for transportation, and logistics and air cargo industry. It is poised to become the most influential meeting place for logistics, mobility, IT and supply chain management in the Southeast Asia region. Based on the established concept of the Munich exhibition, and benefiting from the extensive global network of Messe München, transport logistic Southeast Asia will bring together the world’s leading service providers, to meet, network and trade with top buyers from the region.

About MMI Asia

A full subsidiary of leading exhibition organiser Messe München GmbH (MMG), MMI Asia was established in Singapore in 1992, is now embarking on a significant growth and expansion program, bringing some of MMG’s world leading brands to the Southeast Asia market. transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia are organized by MMI Asia Pte Ltd.

Contact:



Annie Roberts

Divisional Director, HLPFI

[email protected]

+44 (0) 7789 192036

Adam Paulus

Exhibition Director, MMI Asia

[email protected]

