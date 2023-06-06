Q2 Metals Provides Update on 2023 Exploration Campaign

Vancouver, BC, Jun 6, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) (“Q2” or the “Company”) announces that due to active forest fires in northern Quebec, the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests has banned forest access and closed all roads in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. As a result, the Company has temporarily ceased field activities and the crew and equipment have been withdrawn from the Mia Property and camp.

“Upon receiving the notice from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests, our focus is centered on the health and safety of the local community,” said Q2 President and Chief Executive Officer, Alicia Milne. “Once the fire risk has subsided, we will resume our exploration program.”

The Company is actively monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as information becomes available.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of its 8,668-ha flagship Mia Lithium Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay area of Quebec, Canada which is host to the Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2 occurrences which grade 0.47% Li2O and 2.27% Li2O respectively. The Company also owns the Stellar Lithium Property with 77 claims totaling 3,972-ha, located approximately six kilometres north of its Mia Lithium Property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay.

Q2 is also exploring the highly prospective Big Hill and Titan gold projects covering approximately 110 km2 in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District, hosting 54 high-grade historical gold mines.

