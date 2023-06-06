Reoon Technology Unveils Email Verification Tool to Revolutionize Email Validation

Washington, D.C.–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2023) – Reoon Technology, a leading B2B SaaS development company, is proud to announce the launch of its service, Reoon Email Verifier. This innovative service is designed to help businesses and organizations of all sizes improve the deliverability of their emails and reduce bounce rates.

“Reoon Email Verifier is the perfect solution for marketing agencies, e-commerce companies, business owners, SaaS businesses, recruitment firms, and others who rely on email to communicate with their customers or clients,” says the CEO, Md Farhan Islam. It is designed to validate email addresses in bulk and in real time without sending any emails to the recipients, and can verify emails from all types of domains.

“One of the biggest challenges facing the email verification industry today is the need to constantly adapt to changes in the email ecosystem and maintain high levels of accuracy and reliability,” adds Farhan. Reoon Email Verifier stands out with its ability to dynamically detect over 99% of temporary email address providers. It can also check the status of each email inbox to determine if it is full or if the user’s account is disabled.

Reoon Email Verifier uses machine learning and other forms of automation to improve its accuracy and speed, which is a trend that is likely to continue as email verifiers seek to keep up with the increasing volume of emails being verified.

Reoon’s primary goal is to provide high-quality service at an affordable rate. Reoon also helps to stop wasting money on temporary/disposable addresses, reduce the bounce rate of email campaigns, and protect the domain and server reputation. Its API validation allows it to verify users’ email live during their registration in 0.5 seconds which can keep the websites’ database safe from spammers and fake users.

Farhan emphasized that “When choosing an email verification service, it’s important to understand your specific needs and what you hope to achieve through email verification. This will help you to identify the features and services that are most important to you and find a service that meets your needs. Consider the accuracy and reliability of the service, and make sure to choose a service that meets your specific needs and budget.”

Reoon Technology is dedicated to providing high-quality email verification services to businesses and organizations of all sizes. With its innovative Reoon Email Verifier service, it is committed to helping its clients improve the deliverability of their emails, reduce bounce rates, and enhance their reputation as a sender of emails.

