Resverlogix Announces Voting Results from the 2023 Meeting of Shareholders

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 20, 2023) – Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) (“Resverlogix”, or the “Corporation”) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in Calgary, Alberta.

During business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders elected five (5) Board members until the next annual meeting. The voting results of shares represented at the Meeting for individual directors were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Donald J. McCaffrey 122,884,287 11,547,550 91.41% 8.59% Shawn Lu 123,340,266 11,091,571 91.75% 8.25% Kelly McNeill 127,204,762 7,227,075 94.62% 5.38% Siu Lun (Dicky) To 127,856,904 6,574,933 95.11% 4.89% Kenneth Zuerblis 129,096,743 5,335,094 96.03% 3.97%

Resverlogix shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 10, 2023 (the “Information Circular”). The Information Circular is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Resverlogix website at www.resverlogix.com.

A webcast archive of the executive presentation portion of the Meeting will be available HERE.

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary-based, late-stage, biotechnology company and the world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.

Our new class of epigenetic therapies are designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients’ lives by restoring biological functions – altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease – back to a healthier state.

The Company’s clinical program is focused on evaluating our lead candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX). Follow us:

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 403-254-9252

www.resverlogix.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170764