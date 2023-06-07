Sagimet Biosciences to Present Interim Data from Phase 2b Trial of Denifanstat in NASH at EASL Congress 2023

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sagimet Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic pathways, today announced that it will present interim data from the FASCINATE-2 Phase 2b clinical trial of its lead product candidate, denifanstat, a fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor, in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress. The event will be held in Vienna, Austria from June 21-24, 2023.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of Fatty Acid Synthase (FASN) inhibitor, denifanstat, versus placebo in the treatment of biopsy-proven NASH: A 26-week interim analysis of the FASCINATE-2 Phase 2b trial.

Abstract Number: 1300

Presenter: Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc

Type: Oral presentation

Session Title: NAFLD: Therapy

Session Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Session Time: 8:30 a.m. CEST (2:30 a.m. ET)

For more information regarding EASL Congress 2023, please visit https://easl.eu/event/easl-congress-2023/.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic pathways in diseases such as NASH, certain cancers and acne. Sagimet compounds are designed to inhibit FASN, an enzyme involved in the production of fatty acids normally used for energy storage. In NASH, the activity of FASN enzyme is upregulated, resulting in excess accumulation of liver fat, inflammation and fibrosis. Sagimet’s lead product candidate, denifanstat, an oral, once-daily pill, is currently being tested in FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial in NASH with liver biopsy as the primary endpoint. In June 2020, Sagimet announced positive results from FASCINATE-1, its Phase 2 clinical trial for denifanstat. The results of the Phase 2 clinical trial were published in Gastroenterology, the official journal of the American Gastroenterological Association. For additional information about Sagimet Biosciences, please visit www.sagimet.com.

