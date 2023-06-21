SMBC Appoints Matthew Grinnell Head of Global Sponsor Coverage

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., a member of SMBC Group, today announced the appointment of Matthew Grinnell as Head of Global Sponsor Coverage as the firm continues to grow its Americas Division Corporate Investment Bank.

Based in New York, Matt will work across the Americas Division and coordinate with global partners to leverage all of SMBC’s capabilities to deliver consistent, high-quality solutions to the bank’s top sponsor clients.

“We are pleased to welcome Matt aboard as we strengthen our Global Sponsor Coverage team,” said Rich Eisenberg, Co-Head of Coverage and Capital Markets. “This continues to be an exciting time of growth and opportunity at SMBC.”

SMBC established the Global Sponsor Coverage team this year to focus on top sponsor relationships and enhance global connectivity and coordination. Matt will lead this team in the Americas with Warren Eckstein and Rob Pellegrini reporting to him.

Matt joins SMBC from Credit Suisse, where for nearly a decade he covered leading European sponsors in London and led coverage of large U.S. firms in New York. Prior to that, he built and led an EMEA financial sponsors coverage team at Barclays after serving as the Co-Head of European Financial Sponsors at Lehman Brothers.

About SMBC Group

SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Group has more than 150 offices and 86,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and ADRs on the New York (NYSE: SMFG) stock exchanges.

In the Americas, SMBC Group has a presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Backed by the capital strength of SMBC Group and the value of its relationships in Asia, the Group offers a range of commercial and investment banking services to its corporate, institutional, and municipal clients. It connects a diverse client base to local markets and the organization’s extensive global network. The Group’s operating companies in the Americas include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities Canada, Ltd., SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., SMBC Rail Services LLC, Manufacturers Bank, JRI America, Inc., SMBC Leasing and Finance, Inc., Banco Sumitomo Mitsui Brasileiro S.A., and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit www.smbcgroup.com.

