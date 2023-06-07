Tai TMS Grows Concept Logistics Carrier Network by 60%

Tai’s integration with Parade.ai providing Concept Logistics enhanced carrier options and capacity reliability with over 700 carriers now hauling 20+ loads

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tai TMS (Tai) , a fully integrated freight broker platform for freight management and transportation, today announced that Concept Logistics (Concept) , a non-asset based logistics provider, has grown their brokerage by 57% YoY 2021-2022 and 60% YoY 2022-2023 through their implementation of Tai.

Concept’s need to grow their carrier network required a TMS that could grow with them. Tai’s strong integration network allows for Concept to leverage carrier and capacity tools, like Parade.ai (Parade), from a single point-of-truth. This digital command center of freight data is now empowering Concept to not only grow their brokerage, but also take the next step in customer satisfaction and fulfillment.

“The integration of Tai and Parade gives us creativity,“ said Greg Finnerty, VP of Operations at Concept Logistics. “The tool allows us to use our systems in new ways. A lot of vendors don’t allow for that kind of configuration.”

By implementing Tai, Concept was able to automate some of their load booking processes and gain better visibility through a one-page platform view, with all data translating seamlessly into a single point-of-truth. Through Tai’s strong integration network, Concept began leveraging Parade’s freight matching and automated carrier outreach tool, enabling the company to better manage their capacity and automate freight matching, carrier outreach, quoting and booking.

“Since adopting forward thinking technological solutions, Concept’s operations are now more streamlined than ever before, allowing us to build stronger relationships with carriers and optimize their capacity procurement,” continued Finnerty.

Concept, like many freight brokerages, faced significant challenges in keeping track of their carrier network’s capacity and procuring loads at the right price. Freight brokerages have relied heavily on institutional knowledge to keep track of their carriers’ capacity, preferences and other important data. This approach is time-consuming and increases risk.

Currently, Concept has 746 carriers in their network that are hauling 20 or more loads a month. This reliable capacity and relationship has allowed for Concept to not only grow as a brokerage, but also become a better and more dependable partner to their customers.

“Technology is make or break for freight brokers in today’s competitive and crowded environment,” said Walter Mitchell, CEO, Tai. “We pride ourselves on having a one-stop platform with deep integrations that allows for users to translate and understand data without having to sift through multiple files or websites. Concept’s use of Tai TMS and Parade capacity solution is a perfect example of how technology can not only simplify your operations, but also uncover opportunities you didn’t even know you had in front of you.”

About Tai

Tai TMS is an all-in-one domestic freight management system for full truckload and LTL shipments. Tai gives your team unmatched speed and scalability with automation implanted into every phase, along with direct integrations to carriers, load boards, and capacity tools.

Tai Software’s core group of developers and freight industry experts has helped freight brokers scale growth for over 20 years. We are dedicated to introducing unique, envelope-pushing, instantly accessible products to the transportation management industry. We believe in perfecting our existing products and expanding only when we can meet our own highest standards. Our lean organization allows us to focus on continuous innovation to ensure our customers are always empowered with the most cutting-edge software.

About Concept Logistics

Concept Logistics’ mission is to be a premier Logistics Partner committed to delivering superior service through dedication and innovation. We are driven by the growth of our people, our clients, and our business. Through integrity and strategic Partnerships, we will become known for the successful results we deliver.

About Parade

Parade is a leader in software for freight brokers , offering truckload capacity management that drives carrier access and digital transformation. Reimagine freight brokerage operations through transformational software workflows, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Parade partner ecosystem. Manage relationships efficiently, increase truckload capacity, and re-utilize carriers to find the right truck at the best price at the right time. Freight brokers grow profits with Parade by booking more loads, increasing operational efficiencies, and boosting productivity. Visit us online at Parade.ai.

