Telesis Bio to Present at Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics, Europe 2023

Showcasing full suite of molecular biology workflow solutions for streamlining antibody discovery

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced they will be showcasing their automated workflow solutions for streamlining discovery workflows in antibody and therapeutics development at Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics, Europe in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. In addition to the exhibition, Jason Lehmann, PhD Senior Product Marketing Manager at Telesis Bio will present “The BioXp® System: Accelerating Hit-to-Lead Discovery by Breaking Through Critical Synthesis Bottlenecks” in the opening day session.

The award winning BioXp® system and associated BioXp De novo kits and BioXp Select kits enable push-button, automated synthesis of gene fragments, clones, variant libraries and mRNA from input sequence or existing DNA. In May, Telesis Bio also introduced their first automated NGS Library Preparation kit for Plasmid Sequencing on the BioXp platform, further advancing the vision of the platform as a total solution for streamlining molecular biology workflows. The BioXp system empowers researchers in antibody therapeutics to overcome traditional bottlenecks in lead discovery programs and take control of their synthesis timelines by enabling automated and efficient synthesis and sequence confirmation of antibody candidates.

For more information on solutions for accelerating workflows in therapeutic antibody development, please visit https://telesisbio.com/workflows/synthetic-dna/antibody-drug-discovery/

Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 22, 2023, as amended on May 17, 2023 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the SEC on May 12, 2023.

