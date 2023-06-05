The Snowflake Ecosystem Will Converge at the World’s Largest Data, Apps, and AI Event, Snowflake Summit 2023

Snowflake’s fifth annual user conference will reveal how enterprises can bring generative AI to their data

Four days with 400+ sessions, including numerous content tracks centered on enabling enterprise success in data and generative AI await attendees

Snowflake Summit kicks off on June 26th with a CEO fireside chat between Snowflake Chairman and CEO, Frank Slootman and NVIDIA Founder and CEO, Jensen Huang on Generative AI’s Impact on the Enterprise

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheDataCloud—Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced its vast ecosystem will converge at the world’s largest data, apps, and AI event, ‘Snowflake Summit 2023’ live in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 26-29, 2023. Snowflake Summit 2023 will offer a deeper look at Snowflake’s latest innovations, use cases, and thought leadership across four days and will include an insightful fireside chat on generative AI with Jensen Huang, NVIDIA Founder and CEO, and more than 400+ sessions, 200+ onsite partners, featured speaker panels, and numerous specialized tracks focused on enterprise success in data and generative AI. Purchase tickets for the world’s largest data, apps and AI event here.





“We are in the midst of an AI revolution powered by data that will reshape nearly every aspect of the enterprise,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Snowflake Summit is the place for organizations to learn how to access, build, and monetize data, tools, models and applications in ways that deliver immediate business impact.”

Nearly every enterprise is assessing the potential for Generative AI to better serve their users and customers. At Snowflake Summit 2023, attendees can look forward to Generative AI and LLM content, including:

A Monday CEO keynote on generative AI’s impact on the enterprise, featuring NVIDIA Founder and CEO, Jensen Huang and Snowflake Chairman and CEO Frank Slootman, moderated by former Greylock general partner and current founder and CEO of Conviction, Sarah Guo

A Thursday keynote panel featuring Andrew Ng, Landing AI Founder & CEO; Ali Dalloul, Microsoft VP Azure AI; Jonathan Cohen, NVIDIA VP of Applied Research; and moderated by Snowflake SVP of Product Christian Kleinerman

Keynote presentations from Frank Slootman, Snowflake Co-Founder and President of Products, Benoit Dageville, Snowflake SVP of Product, Christian Kleinerman, unveiling the next wave of Snowflake’s product innovations including bringing 3rd party LLMs to your data, delivering 1st party LLMs as services, and creating LLM-enhanced product experiences

New details around how Snowflake’s recent acquisition of Neeva will enable AI-driven search and conversational experiences in enterprises

Technical deep dives into the latest Data Cloud advancements with generative AI and LLMs, Apache Iceberg, security & privacy, programmability, application development, clean rooms, streaming and much more

Dozens of partner-led sessions about leveraging generative AI within an organization’s tech stack to drive long-term business impact

100+ Data Cloud Ecosystem announcements to support all aspects of an organization’s AI/ML strategies from new applications to technology integrations to services and more

