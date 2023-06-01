Unveiling DashHound: The Transformative Data Analysis Platform Humanizing Business Optimization

ROCK HILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#comporiumiscommunity–Excitement builds as Comporium launches its newest proprietary technology, DashHound. DashHound is an innovative data analysis platform set to revolutionize consumer data applications and is preparing for its public release this summer. As technology becomes a vital catalyst for transforming businesses, DashHound is tackling the crucial challenge of bringing the human experience to the forefront of data analysis. The result of extensive research and development, DashHound is here to rethink how businesses optimize their operations.

More than just another data reporting platform, DashHound is a comprehensive solution that goes beyond conventional data analysis and looks at user behaviors and trends to better optimize how a business can meet its customer’s needs in real-time. This platform gathers (or fetches) insights from hundreds of data points from online and offline sources and is in compliance with GDPR and other standards. It provides detailed reporting insights, enabling business owners to make strategic, actionable decisions for their operations’ enhancement. With DashHound, the untapped potential of businesses is now accessible.

“We are very excited to see the long-anticipated launch of DashHound,” said Comporium’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Matthew Dosch. “Our development teams have created a solution for our customers that is both cutting-edge and user-friendly. We believe the technology will change the face of audience-based marketing so that we can truly bring our clients closer to their customers.”

Notable Features of DashHound Include:

Data Consolidation: DashHound efficiently combines data from disparate sources, offering businesses a unified view of their operations. It eliminates the hassles of scattered information by bringing everything together on a single, user-friendly platform.

Actionable Insights: DashHound converts raw data into meaningful insights. The platform presents easy-to-understand reports that highlight key metrics, trends, and opportunities that inform your marketing and advertising strategies while enhancing your digital footprint on your website, listings, GBP, and more.

Optimization Engine: Beyond just reporting, DashHound also acts as a robust optimization engine. By harnessing cutting-edge algorithms, it identifies areas needing improvement and suggests strategies for improved advertising and website performance.

Customer-centric Communication: Understanding the significance of effective customer communication, DashHound offers tailored recommendations for engaging with target audiences. It ensures that content aligns perfectly with customer needs, thereby fostering stronger customer relationships.

Sok Verdery, Director of Digital Strategy and featured speaker at the DigitalSummit Conference in Atlanta, remarked on the extraordinary era where technology can reshape businesses. “DashHound’s research underlines the importance of the human experience in data applications. Born from a desire to reduce the gap between businesses and their customers, DashHound is poised to make a significant impact in the world of data-driven business optimization.”

DashHound is set to debut at the eagerly anticipated DigitalSummit event in Atlanta on June 15-16, 2023. The DashHound team will showcase the platform’s capabilities and demonstrate how it can redefine business operations.

For more information about DashHound and its innovative data analysis platform, please visit Dashhound.com or join the DashHound team at the DigitalSummit event.

About DashHound:

DashHound is a revolutionary data analysis platform that transcends traditional data analysis, focusing on the human experience in consumer data applications. By consolidating data and providing actionable insights, DashHound enables businesses to optimize their operations and engage effectively with their audience. With a unique, vibrant persona, DashHound is set to transform how businesses leverage data for success. As a Comporium technology, DashHound uses AI to bring businesses closer to their ideal customers, ensuring maximum engagement.

About Comporium:

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately-held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies providing business solutions, and managed services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

Contacts

Matthew Dosch



Comporium



Phone: 803-326-7287



[email protected]