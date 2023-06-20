Verizon continues industry leadership with additional NG911 i3 deployment

Multimedia and Location Based Routing service offers greater situational awareness for first responders and improves emergency response for customers

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon continues its industry leadership in advanced 911 services that provide greater efficiency and higher levels of situational awareness for first responders by supporting yet another NG911 deployment, this time in Livingston Parish, LA. Verizon’s end-to-end i3-based and Real Time Text (RTT) service allows a 911 center (Public Safety Answering Point, or PSAP) to dynamically determine wireless call routing based on device location and local, real time conditions. The RTT functionality also allows customers to provide messages to first responders prior to their arrival, allowing them to better prepare a response plan and have the necessary resources when arriving on scene. Verizon continues to work with NG911 providers and PSAP authorities across the country to enable this advanced, end-to-end i3 and RTT service.

“We know reliable communication is critical, especially in times of emergency,” said Lynn Cox, Chief Network Officer at Verizon. “We are committed to providing the most highly advanced technology available to support first responders and our customers at mission critical moments.”

As this emerging technology ramps up, Verizon continues to roll out the interim technology which provides device-based location services for routing 911 calls. Verizon engineers are turning up Location Based Routing for hundreds of PSAPs nationwide. This solution improves 911 call routing by gathering location information from a caller’s handset instead of local cell towers. The improved routing technology saves time and resources, and speeds the ability of first responders to reach the scene of the emergency.

PSAPs that are interested in deploying Location Based Routing can contact Verizon engineers at [email protected] . Service providers that are interested in NG911 i3 technology deployment, can contact Verizon engineers at [email protected] .

