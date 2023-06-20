Vimeo Announces the First End-to-End AI-Powered Video Creation Suite to Dramatically Simplify How Video is Made

The company’s latest AI tools, including its first integration leveraging generative AI, enable anyone to create a fully produced video in minutes by automatically generating scripts, recording videos in one take, and editing content as easily as a word doc

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vimeo , the world’s most innovative video experience platform, today announced the launch of a first of its kind AI-powered video creation suite. The company’s new AI tools enables anyone to record videos in one take and edit in seconds – generate a script from a text prompt, record your screen using a built-in teleprompter, and instantly delete any unwanted content such as filler words (ums and uhs) and long pauses.

Vimeo’s research shows that 80 percent of people prefer videos over written text, yet most people are uncomfortable creating videos themselves, and lack the skills, time, or resources to effectively create and edit videos. Its latest AI-powered features eliminate these barriers by generating a polished script in seconds, the opportunity to be more natural in front of the camera with a customizable teleprompter, and the ability to remove any unwanted moments from their videos in just a few clicks.

Hundreds of thousands of videos are uploaded to Vimeo everyday – approximately half of which include speech. With the new AI video suite, users can create a fully produced video in minutes:

AI-powered script generator – create a video script in seconds using generative AI; type a brief text description and select your preferred tone and video length

– create a video script in seconds using generative AI; type a brief text description and select your preferred tone and video length Teleprompter – stay on script while maintaining natural eye contact with the webcam with Vimeo’s built-in display; personalize font size and pace while recording with the company’s fully integrated teleprompter

– stay on script while maintaining natural eye contact with the webcam with Vimeo’s built-in display; personalize font size and pace while recording with the company’s fully integrated teleprompter Text-based video editor – automatically delete filler words, long pauses, and awkward moments, with a single click

These new capabilities have expansive applications, from quickly creating highlight reels, to hosting virtual events or company meetings, to exporting quote clips for short marketing videos, or simply cleaning up a high profile video before sharing. Vimeo plans to further expand upon its AI strategy by enabling a wide range of AI tools and capabilities to seamlessly integrate into its platform in the future.

“AI in video opens up a new frontier of accessibility. Any individual or business now has the ability to produce engaging, professional content with no prior production experience, and within mere minutes,” said Ashraf Alkarmi, chief product officer at Vimeo. “This is just the beginning of our new and integrated AI video strategy, but we believe this launch will be a game-changer for how companies should be communicating and connecting with distributed teams and customers.”

Alkarmi continues, “We’re clearly only scratching the surface of what AI can accomplish for organizations and the people within them. We envision a future in which AI knowledge is a prerequisite, not a luxury, to video production. Leaders need to adapt now and empower their teams to create more efficiently, or risk getting left behind.”

The company’s AI-powered video creation suite will be available in July. The capabilities will be free for anyone to trial as part of Vimeo’s [Standard/Pro] subscription plan. Head here for more info.

