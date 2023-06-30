YugabyteDB Managed Arrives on Microsoft Azure With Enterprise-Grade Resilience, Scalability and Security

Public Availability of YugabyteDB Managed on Azure Offers the Widest Region Coverage of any Distributed SQL Vendor

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yugabyte, the enterprise distributed SQL database company, today announced the public availability of YugabyteDB Managed on Microsoft Azure. With this update, organizations can deploy YugabyteDB as a fully managed database-as-a-service on all three major public cloud providers. The service is available in over 66 regions worldwide, including 15 Azure regions. Enterprises can leverage the extensive global footprint of YugabyteDB on the leading IaaS providers, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Azure, to deploy databases where the business needs them and manage them consistently.





YugabyteDB retains the power and familiarity of PostgreSQL while evolving its capabilities to a distributed cloud native architecture with native resilience, flexible geo-distribution, and seamless scalability for global applications. The database can be consumed as a fully managed database-as-a-service, allowing enterprises to focus on building applications while relying on Yugabyte for efficient database operations.

“We are building YugabyteDB to be the cloud native database of choice for modern business-critical applications. The introduction of YugabyteDB Managed on Azure brings us closer to the vision of enabling organizations to run apps in any cloud at any scale with zero downtime,” said Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and CTO, Yugabyte. “Enterprises are picking Microsoft Azure as their cloud service of choice or as part of a multi-cloud strategy. By offering Azure as a public cloud option for YugabyteDB Managed, we are aligning with the database modernization needs of our customers.”

As a highly available distributed database, YugabyteDB ensures uninterrupted availability and reliability of applications, minimizing downtime risks. The production-ready solution enables effortless scalability of business critical applications, leveraging Azure’s infrastructure to address the needs of growing workloads by dynamically scaling database clusters. YugabyteDB offers enterprises the flexibility to choose from multiple clouds, including Azure, and easily migrate applications across different cloud environments as needed. Transitioning to YugabyteDB Managed on Azure is seamless as it is built on PostgreSQL, eliminating the need for significant modifications to applications.

YugabyteDB Managed introduces powerful features and benefits not available in other distributed SQL offerings for Azure, such as:

Effortless Scale: Scale YugabyteDB Managed clusters horizontally or vertically with Azure and quickly adapt to fluctuating application demands.

Scale YugabyteDB Managed clusters horizontally or vertically with Azure and quickly adapt to fluctuating application demands. Robust SLA: Dedicated single-region YugabyteDB clusters created on Microsoft Azure are governed by a 99.99% Service Level Agreement (SLA).

Dedicated single-region YugabyteDB clusters created on Microsoft Azure are governed by a 99.99% Service Level Agreement (SLA). Global Availability: YugabyteDB Managed has expanded its global reach to over 15 Azure regions, making it accessible in over 66 cloud regions worldwide. This is the largest region coverage of any distributed SQL vendor.

YugabyteDB Managed has expanded its global reach to over 15 Azure regions, making it accessible in over 66 cloud regions worldwide. This is the largest region coverage of any distributed SQL vendor. Enhanced Security: Seamlessly integrate YugabyteDB Managed with Azure Private Link. Establish secure private network connectivity between your Azure Virtual Networks and YugabyteDB Managed clusters to ensure greater data privacy and compliance.

Seamlessly integrate YugabyteDB Managed with Azure Private Link. Establish secure private network connectivity between your Azure Virtual Networks and YugabyteDB Managed clusters to ensure greater data privacy and compliance. Supercharge Developer Productivity: Deployment of YugabyteDB Managed clusters in Azure is simple. Developers can utilize YugabyteDB Managed’s intuitive web interface or automate with the Command Line Interface (YBM CLI) or Terraform. Developers can also easily connect to Azure-hosted databases with the Cloud Shell in their browser or favorite PostgreSQL client tool.

Deployment of YugabyteDB Managed clusters in Azure is simple. Developers can utilize YugabyteDB Managed’s intuitive web interface or automate with the Command Line Interface (YBM CLI) or Terraform. Developers can also easily connect to Azure-hosted databases with the Cloud Shell in their browser or favorite PostgreSQL client tool. Reliable Data Protection: Users can schedule backups on YugabyteDB Managed clusters on Azure. Automated data backups enhance data reliability and simplify recovery in the event of a failure.

Users can schedule backups on YugabyteDB Managed clusters on Azure. Automated data backups enhance data reliability and simplify recovery in the event of a failure. Highly Resilient Clusters: Deploy single region, multi-zone clusters effortlessly with YugabyteDB Managed on Azure to ensure high availability and fault tolerance within the same region.

“As an industry leader in producing large-scale industrial heat exchangers, we needed to match our global, data-driven applications with a highly performant modern database that could effortlessly adapt to our growing business needs,” said Tri Hoang, Head of Digital Growth at Vahterus. “As a fully-managed database service, now available on Azure, YugabyteDB Managed is the perfect fit for us to meet and exceed our expectations around low latency, scalability, resilience and operational simplicity for our global applications,” Tri added.

YugabyteDB Managed on Microsoft Azure is available today for everyone. All core YugabyteDB Managed features are available via a free trial which give users the opportunity to test PostgreSQL compatibility, horizontal scalability, fault tolerance, and multi-region clustering.

About Yugabyte



Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, cloud-native applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud-native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. www.yugabyte.com

