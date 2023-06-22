Zuora Warehouse and BYOW Fuels Modern Businesses with Data for Subscriber-led Growth

“Bring Your Own Warehouse,” or use the Zuora Warehouse, to power large-volume, high speed data analysis in pursuit of Subscriber-led Growth.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern businesses, today at Subscribed Live announced the Zuora Warehouse and BYOW Technology to power large-volume, high-speed data analysis in the Zuora® user interface (UI). Companies can now directly connect their data warehouse to Zuora, helping them better analyze the performance of their business and take action on insights within Zuora.

To enable business leaders with the metrics and data analysis they need, IT and engineering teams are rethinking the way data is integrated and analyzed across their financial system architecture. When it comes to billing and revenue, surfacing insights and time-series analysis on large, historical data sets of transactions or consumption records can take days or weeks, impeding business leaders from making strategic decisions during time-sensitive situations. While many companies have invested in a warehouse to store and analyze data across multiple SaaS solutions, this approach limits the ability to use analyzed data for workflows and tasks in the native billing and revenue system.

With the Zuora Warehouse and BYOW Technology, Zuora customers will have the option to use their existing data warehouse or Zuora’s new data warehouse to power data analysis through elastic, high-scale queries that can run on unlimited data volumes. Analysis in Zuora’s UI includes pre-calculated recurring revenue metrics and, by the end of 2023, will be extended to provide a new generative AI to surface insights using natural language.

“While today’s warehouses can store large volumes of historical data, performing analysis in a separate business intelligence tool slows companies down when handling extremely time-sensitive billing and revenue operations data,” said Shakir Karim, VP, Product Management, Platform at Zuora. “Zuora Warehouse helps businesses query data quickly and efficiently – we’ve already seen an early adopter reduce their month-end close process by up to 80%.”1

With Zuora Warehouse, business leaders are enabled to:

Power faster data analysis with high-scale, elastic data queries and pre-calculated metrics, including ARR and net retention. Data can be queried with the full power of SQL, without any limits on the number of input rows. Zuora Warehouse allows companies to create queries across all their Zuora entities to analyze performance.

with high-scale, elastic data queries and pre-calculated metrics, including ARR and net retention. Data can be queried with the full power of SQL, without any limits on the number of input rows. Zuora Warehouse allows companies to create queries across all their Zuora entities to analyze performance. Plug in an existing data warehouse , and analyze data back in the Zuora UI. Teams can select how often data should be refreshed to meet varying business needs, configure workflows to take action based on scans of data and create alerts to act upon calculated metrics, such as notifying subscribers, sales, and customer success of new upsell promotions based on propensity-to-buy models. Support for Snowflake is already available, with Redshift coming online later this year and even more data warehouse options planned on the heels of these releases.

, and analyze data back in the Zuora UI. Teams can select how often data should be refreshed to meet varying business needs, configure workflows to take action based on scans of data and create alerts to act upon calculated metrics, such as notifying subscribers, sales, and customer success of new upsell promotions based on propensity-to-buy models. Support for Snowflake is already available, with Redshift coming online later this year and even more data warehouse options planned on the heels of these releases. Surface insights with AI-powered natural language search, coming this winter, to identify snapshot trends in Zuora without the need to configure or code. Companies can leverage these insights to guide monetization strategies using conversational questions, such as “Which geographies contributed to the most revenue?” or “ Which customers are likely to upgrade?”

To learn more about Zuora Platform, please visit here.

