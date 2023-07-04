GlobalBlock Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 4, 2023) – GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the “Company“) announces that Jim O’Neill has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Gordon Chmilar has been appointed Corporate Secretary of the Company.

As the Company works towards closing of its previously announced sale of its digital asset broker business (the “Disposition Transaction“) (see the Company’s March 23 and May 17, 2023 press releases), having a Canadian based Chief Financial Officer with the public company experience that Mr. O’Neill has, will be a benefit to the Company in identifying and acquiring a new business after the Disposition Transaction has been completed.

The Board of Directors of the Company thanks outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Samad Wali for his hard work and dedication to the Company and wish him well in his future pursuits.

Mr. O’Neill has over 30 years’ experience as a finance executive with multi-national businesses operating in Canada, USA, the UK, Turkey and Kenya. Jim’s extensive public company financial management and governance experience includes junior mining exploration, development and operations, in addition to project management, manufacturing and distribution businesses.

Mr. Chmilar is a corporate lawyer with 20 years of experience and is the founder of Modern Finance Law in Calgary, Alberta. Mr. Chmilar frequently represents issuers, underwriters, and investors in public and private securities offerings, and has gained extensive experience in international mining, technology, and oil & gas related financings and transactions and joint ventures. Mr. Chmilar holds a law degree from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSXV: BLOK) whose wholly owned operating subsidiary, GlobalBlock Europe, UAB, is a European Union based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Following completion of the Disposition Transaction, the Company will not have any operating business. Accordingly, the Company will need to identify and, if successful, acquire or combine with a new business.

