Management in Vistin Pharma ASA purchases shares

4 July 2023: Vistin Pharma ASA (the “Company”) has on 4 July 2023 sold shares to members of its management team for its long-term incentive plan (LTIP), as approved by the general meeting on the 22 May 2023, at a price of NOK 23,00 per share (the “Purchase Price”).

The following persons discharging managerial responsibilities (primary insiders) have purchased shares:

Kjell-Erik Nordby (CEO): 40 000 shares, each at a price equal to the Purchase Price

After this transaction, Kjell-Erik Nordby owns a total of 140 000 shares, corresponding to 0,32% of the share capital and voting rights

Alexander Karlsen (CFO): 50 000 shares, each at a price equal to the Purchase Price

After this transaction, Alexander Karlsen owns a total of 50 000 shares, corresponding to 0,11% of the share capital and voting rights

Magnus Tolleshaug (CCO): 40 000 shares, each at a price equal to the Purchase Price

After this transaction, Magnus Tolleshaug owns a total of 75 000 shares, corresponding to 0,17% of the share capital and voting rights

Vegard Heggem (VP Operations): 50 000 shares, each at a price equal to the Purchase Price

After this transaction, Vegard Heggem owns a total of 77 000 shares, corresponding to 0,17% of the share capital and voting rights

Hilde Merete Hagen (VP Quality): 40 000 shares, each at a price equal to the Purchase Price

After this transaction, Hilde Merete Hagen owns a total of 40 000 shares, corresponding to 0,09% of the share capital and voting rights

See attachments for further details.

After these transactions, the Company does not own any own shares.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements set out in the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 Article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5-12.

Attachments