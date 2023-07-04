NIQ and GfK Receive Clearance for Their Planned Combination From the European Commission

EU clearance marks major milestone toward completion of NielsenIQ and GfK combination

NielsenIQ and GfK expect to close transaction in the coming days

CHICAGO & NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NielsenIQ (NIQ) and GfK SE (GfK) have today received clearance by the European Commission for their planned combination.

The European Commission has approved the proposed combination of NIQ and GfK, thereby allowing for completion of the transaction to create the world’s leading consumer intelligence company. The clearance decision is conditional on the divestment of GfK’s Consumer Panel business to an independent third party. The condition does not have suspensive effect on the completion of the combination of NielsenIQ and GfK.

The two companies will now take the necessary steps to enable the transaction to close without further delay.

About NIQ

NIQ, the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, reveals new pathways to growth for retailers and consumer goods manufacturers. With operations in more than 100 countries, NIQ delivers the most complete and clear understanding of consumer buying behavior through an advanced business intelligence platform with integrated predictive analytics. NIQ delivers the Full View.

NIQ was founded in 1923 and is an Advent International portfolio company. For more information, visit NIQ.com.

