Balfour Beatty Communities Named 2021 Motili Carbon Reduction Champion

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Balfour Beatty Communities, a national residential real estate investment and management company, today announced it has been named a 2021 Motili Carbon Reduction Champion for reducing its emissions through HVAC upgrades completed across its military housing portfolio in 2021. Balfour Beatty Communities replaced HVAC systems in more than 1,200 military housing units, improving system performance while driving energy savings and lower carbon emissions.

In 2020, Balfour Beatty Communities partnered with Motili to provide routine HVAC maintenance, repair and replacement work across the company’s military housing portfolio. The HVAC replacements provide important operational efficiencies and are expected to reduce energy use by almost 25%, significantly cutting the carbon emissions from each unit. The total carbon emission reduction per year equates the weight of approximately 568 elephants or 229,972 gallons of gas.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Motili Carbon Reduction Champion for our efforts to improve the sustainable performance of our HVAC units and deliver an exceptional experience to our residents,” said Rick Taylor, President Facility Operations, Renovation & Construction, Balfour Beatty Communities. “At Balfour Beatty Communities, we believe a rigorous preventive maintenance program is critical to ensuring our homes are comfortable and HVAC systems operate effectively over the long-term. We remain enthusiastic about our partnership with Motili and look forward to continuing the positive momentum in 2022.”

“Working with Balfour Beatty Communities has been rewarding and we applaud their commitment to sustainability. The Balfour Beatty team put significant effort into reducing its HVAC-generated carbon footprint in 2021,” said Matthew Sallee, Vice President, Business Development, Motili. “We are happy to again name Balfour Beatty a Motili Carbon Reduction Champion, for the second year in a row.”

Motili leverages contractors, operations teams, and the industry’s most advanced Internet platform, to handle work requests from start to finish. Motili’s predictive analytics improves budgeting accuracy by predicting project equipment lifecycle, identifying reactive repair jobs before they happen.

Carbon emissions at residential, commercial and multi-family housing complexes across the country account for 12% of the total U.S. greenhouse gas (ghg) emissions. Tackling HVAC CO2 emissions is of primary importance to manufacturers as they continue to innovate toward achieving net zero HVAC solutions.

About Balfour Beatty Communities

Balfour Beatty Communities is an active owner and operator of residential real estate in the multifamily, student and military housing sectors across the United States. Since its inception, Balfour Beatty Communities has invested in nearly 100 properties representing more than $7.9 billion of gross asset value. Our broad in-house expertise includes decades of acquisition, development, finance, renovation, leasing and property/facility management experience. Leveraging this extensive expertise and a customer service-focused approach, Balfour Beatty Communities seeks to create value in its real estate projects while delivering exceptional living experiences. For more information, visit balfourbeattycommunities.com.

Balfour Beatty Communities is a subsidiary of Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc. and Balfour Beatty plc, a leading international infrastructure group.

About Motili

Motili offers scalable turnkey HVAC technology, products, and solutions for residential and commercial properties large and small, across the United States. With a network of 2,000+ contractors, and 1,000+ distribution centers, Motili has your properties covered no matter where they are. Choose Motili for your reactive and proactive HVAC projects. Visit: http://www.motili.com to learn more.

Contacts

Media:

Maureen Omrod



Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications



Balfour Beatty Communities



610-355-8136



[email protected]

Joanne Hogue



Smart Connections PR for Motili



410-658-8246



[email protected]