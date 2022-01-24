Bitcoin 2022 Expecting Record Attendance

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – March 13, 2022) – Miami will once again play host to cryptocurrency enthusiasts from around the world, as the Bitcoin 2022 experience takes on the crypto-friendly major US city. The 4 day event taking place from April 6-9 in the home of self-proclaimed BTC enthusiast Mayor Francis Suarez, is expected to see record registration and attendance, plus a panel of speakers that wouldn’t look out of place in any major business convention. The next Bitcoin bonanza looks set to be the biggest yet.

Bitcoin 2022 expecting over 25,000 attendees

Bitcoin 2022 will bring in many globally-recognized entertainers, international business and political leaders like President Nayibe Bukele of El Salvador, who is also a keynote speaker. The 4 day experience will feature discussion and conversation centered around furthering the Bitcoin industry, recognizing the work of open source developers and contributors, plus an Art Gallery titled ‘Bitcoin Renaissance’ in honor of the golden age of artistic expression which followed 1494, the year the double entry accounting (debit and credit) method was discovered.

The Speakers

The conference will host a selection of dynamic, world-renowned speakers across multiple industries and crypto-business sectors. Bitcoin billionaire entrepreneur, Michael Saylor, will be in attendance and speaking at the high profile event. Lightning Labs CEO, developer and leader in the blockchain space – Elizabeth Stark – will also contribute to an impressive list of guest speakers.

Renowned bitcoin developer Jack Mallers will be giving his take. The Strike CEO and founder has devoted the last several years of his work to developing applications to advance Bitcoin architecture into the future.

Cryptocurrency advocate, and one of the only US Senators to proclaim holding BTC, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, will also be speaking at Bitcoin 2022. Author Saifedean Ammous, of ‘The Bitcoin Standard’, Blockstream CEO Adam Back, Professor and Author Jordan Peterson, and North Korean Defector-Human Rights activist Yeonmi Park, make up just a few of the dozens of dynamic speakers that will grace the stages during the main conference, conducted on the middle two days after the initial Industry Day. On day 4, the experience will end with a live music concert – Sound Money Fest.

Who’s performing at the Sound Money Fest?

The Sound Money Fest will feature talented world-renowned artists including Logic, DJ Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, Run the Jewels, and San Holo. Tickets are available to the Sound Money Fest for individuals wanting to experience the talented musical acts.

Sponsors of the 4 day experience have been published on Bitcoin 2022 official website. Crypto.com, crypto asset management firm Valkyrie and investment platform SoFi, are notable sponsors of the Bitcoin 2022 experience. Cryptofinance global leader, XBTO, is a first level sponsor, along with one of North America’s largest mining operations – Marathon Digital Holdings.

New York-based Trust Company Paxos is another Bitcoin 2022 sponsor, as well as payment gateways checkout.com and moonpay. The industry’s biggest players have seemingly come together to celebrate BTC.

More on Bitcoin 2022 events

The Bitcoin Renaissance art gallery will display artwork created by the top artistic talent integrating Bitcoin into sculpting, multimedia, painting, and digital collectibles. A live auction will be held for the art, throughout the entire 4 days, showcasing over 60 artists in the 10,000 square foot center of the Miami Beach convention center.

Another sidestory within Bitcoin 2022 will be to find the next Bitcoin business pioneers. 12 finalists, selected from a talented pool of 140 applicants, will get the opportunity to pitch their idea to experienced judges Tim Draper, David Lee of Samsung Next, Kevin O’Leary of ABC’s Shark Tank, and Tyler Evans of BTC Inc – to name a few of the 9 celebrity judges.

Next steps for Bitcoin 2022

As the live experience draws closer, Bitcoin 2022 tickets are on sale and available for purchase on the official Bitcoin 2022 website. The premium package known as the whale pass, is designed to give a full experience of Bitcoin 2022 with inside perks, including premium food and beverages, front row seating throughout the experience, concierge services, transportation and golf cart escort. Tickets are available for Sound Money Music Fest, either as part of an exhibition package or as a standalone ticket. Packages for Bitcoin beginners and industry insiders are also available.

Whale passes and all other packages listed on Bitcoin 2022 official website, are available now. The Bitcoin 2022 experience is expected to draw in a larger crowd than before, as the cryptocurrency and Bitcoin-specific space continues to grow annually. The various elements of Bitcoin 2022 should come together to produce quite an experience for the crypto community.

