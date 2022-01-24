Degen Finance Completed 50 Epochs of 6 Hours Each and New Strategic System

Charlotte, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – March 16, 2022) – Degen Finance has recently completed 50 Paid Epochs without any breaks or hiccups along the way. Degen Finance represents a new way of interacting with the crypto world. The community is encouraged and educated to become smarter and practice safe staking transactions. Degen Finance is the only platform in the crypto ecosystem, as of now, which has a TBOND staking pool and a USDC pool.

Strategic Systems for the Community

In the Degen Finance system, users can buy and stake the Degen coins in DSHARE.

Degen Finance Platform

Within the Degen Platform, the community will engage with different components, including Mortuary, Shares, and Bonds. A Mortuary is a Boardroom meant for depositing and withdrawing DSHARE tokens. The Mortuary is based on epochs, and each one lasts for 6 hours. 

As the users stake their liquidity pool tokens, they can earn DSHARE tokens. 

To Sum Up

Degen Finance offers solutions for its community to compound their investment automatically while remaining secure from the unprecedented market dynamics associated with the overall crypto world. 

Media Contact

Tim Malcolm
Website – https://degenfinance.us/
Email – [email protected]
PR – Cryptoshib.com
Email – [email protected]

